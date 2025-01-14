Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

IPC Systems Expands Trading Tech with Intracom Deal

Tuesday, 14/01/2025 | 13:00 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The company acquires software firm Intracom Systems in a move to expand its financial communications technology offerings.
  • The deal combines Intracom's push-to-talk technology with IPC's Unigy platform.
IPC

Trading communications provider IPC Systems announced today (Tuesday) its acquisition of software communications firm Intracom Systems, expanding its technology offerings in the financial services sector.

IPC Expands Trading Communications Suite with Intracom Systems Acquisition

The transaction, whose financial terms weren't disclosed, combines Intracom's push-to-talk matrix technology with IPC's Unigy platform, creating an integrated communications system for financial institutions' front, middle, and back-office operations.

Kurt Adams, CEO of IPC
Kurt Adams, CEO of IPC

“Intracom’s innovative technology empowers us to deliver unparalleled downstream functionality and channel interoperability for our financial services clients,” said Kurt Adams, CEO of IPC.

“This acquisition enables IPC to deepen its value proposition, providing communication solutions that extend from traders on the front lines to compliance teams and middle- and back-office operations, all through a secure, scalable SaaS model.”

The combined technology will serve various segments of the financial services industry, from trading desks to wealth management offices.

Intracom Systems, known for its software-based communication solutions across multiple industries, will now focus on optimizing its platform for financial services applications. Stephen Brand, Intracom's Co-Founder and CEO, will remain with the company to oversee the integration process.

Stephen Brand, Intracom's Co-Founder and CEO
Stephen Brand, Intracom's Co-Founder and CEO

“Intracom’s mission has always been to solve complex communication challenges,” said Brand. “Joining IPC enables us to expand our reach within the financial services industry while maintaining our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions.”

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary regulatory approvals. IPC indicated that existing clients would continue receiving current services during the integration period.

Key Strategic Developments in Late 2024

Systems has undergone significant strategic developments in recent months, including a senior leadership appointment and two major technological partnerships.

The company named Izzy Dawood as Chief Financial Officer in November. Dawood, who previously served as CFO at CURO Financial Technologies and Paysafe, brings over two decades of financial leadership experience to the role.

On the technology front, IPC deepened its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), resulting in the deployment of a new voice transcription solution. The service has already gained traction among Fortune 100 financial institutions.

Earlier in November, IPC formed a partnership with LeapXpert to enhance its messaging compliance capabilities. The collaboration aims to address regulatory requirements from major financial authorities through a federated messaging environment that enables cross-platform communication.

Kurt Adams, CEO of IPC
Stephen Brand, Intracom's Co-Founder and CEO
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
