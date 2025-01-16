Insights and 'Whispers' Take Centre Stage on Day 2 of iFX EXPO Dubai 2025

Schedule for Day 2 of iFX EXPO Dubai is tightly packed with panel discussions, workshops, and more.
As the iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 enters its final day at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the excitement and opportunities show no signs of slowing down. While the event will conclude later today, attendees still have a full schedule of key discussions, product demonstrations, and networking sessions to look forward to.
Building on the successes of Day 1, today’s agenda promises to tackle crucial industry topics, including advancements in fintech, payments, and the latest approaches to prop trading. Industry leaders, brokers, and fintech pioneers continue to exchange ideas, shaping strategies and collaborations that will drive the trading sector into the future.
With its vibrant energy and forward-thinking focus, the last day of iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 offers a final chance to explore cutting-edge innovations and build connections that will resonate far beyond the event.
What's Happening on Day 2?
Panelists have taken the stage. Catch the discussion from the Speaker Hall on "Echoes of the Future: AI's Pulse in MENA." Moderated by Forbes' Ramia Farrage, the panellists are Kama Capital's CMO, Elena Kupriianova; Devexperts' Director and Head of OTC Products, Jpn Light; and Danny Salman, Head of Market Research at CXM.
Have you ever wondered how networking happens at an expo? It’s as simple as sitting at a round table with a coffee in hand.
Do you want media exposure? You can talk to many media representatives at iFX EXPO Dubai, including Finance Magnates.
The expo floors are packed with crowed on Day 2. Company representatives are busy showcasing their products and services, while others are discussing business deals with existing clients or potential ones.
Booths have also gathered their fair share of crowed. Can you guess how many people are Infront of this booth?
Are you a gamer? You can be a racer too at this broker's booth.
Recap from the First Day
On Day 1 of iFX EXPO Dubai 2025, the event kicked off with a vibrant energy, attracting industry professionals eager to explore the latest trends in online trading.
Key discussions centered around the digital transformation in banking and fintech, with a focus on AI's growing influence in the region. Exhibitors, fintech innovators, and brokers showcased their solutions, while networking opportunities created an environment for collaboration and growth.
The success of the opening day set the stage for an exciting final day, with attendees anticipating more insights and opportunities in the trading sector.
👏 Day 1 of iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 was picture perfect.
11:00 - 11:40 Echoes of the Future: AI's Pulse in MENA
11:50 - 12:30 Golden Bytes: Turning Currency into Gold in MENA
12:35 - 13:05 Firewall Impossible - Securing Finance in a World of Hackers
14:10 - 14:50 Whispers of Change: The Silent Economy!
15:00 - 15:40 License to Bill: The Art of Payment Mastery
15:50 - 16:20 Clicks to Capital: Redefining Fintech Marketing for the New Age
16:30 - 17:00 Beyond the Dashboard: The Evolution of CRM in Fintech
From the Idea Hub:
11:00 - 11:20 Innovate to Elevate: AI’s Role in Startup Success
11:30 - 12:00 Dubai as a Startup Melting Pot: A Guide to Surpass the Legal & Regulatory Challenges
12:10 - 12:40 The Prop Trading Hall of Fame
12:50 - 13:20 Superstar Masterclass: Startup Fundraising During Challenging Times - ''Ask Me Anything''
14:30 - 15:00 Hunting for Investors: Where to Find Your Funding Champions
15:10 - 15:40 Prop Trading's Next Phase: Building Sustainability Beyond the Hype
15:50 - 16:20 Investors' F*** Ups: Learning from the Mistakes
From the Traders Arena:
11:00 - 11:30 Precious Metals: Why Virtual Trading is a Better Option
11:40 - 12:00 Sugar Coated: The Investment Scams & How to Spot Them
12:10 - 12:40 Find Your Guild within the Online Trading Biome
13:30 - 14:00 Traders Upgrade - How to Start Your Brokerage in MENA Part 1
14:10 - 14:40 Traders Upgrade - How to Start Your Brokerage in MENA Part 2
14:50 - 15:20 Traders Upgrade - How to Start Your Brokerage in MENA Part 3
15:30 - 16:00 Traders Upgrade - How to Start Your Brokerage in MENA Part 4
If you are at iFX EXPO Dubai, catch up with the Finance Magnates team at booth #215.
Exclusive: Copy Trading Brings up to 20% Trading Volume for CFDs Brokers
