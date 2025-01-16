Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Insights and 'Whispers' Take Centre Stage on Day 2 of iFX EXPO Dubai 2025

Thursday, 16/01/2025 | 09:04 GMT by Finance Magnates Staff
  • Schedule for Day 2 of iFX EXPO Dubai is tightly packed with panel discussions, workshops, and more.
Attendees at iFX EXPO Dubai
Attendees at iFX EXPO Dubai

As the iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 enters its final day at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the excitement and opportunities show no signs of slowing down. While the event will conclude later today, attendees still have a full schedule of key discussions, product demonstrations, and networking sessions to look forward to.

Building on the successes of Day 1, today’s agenda promises to tackle crucial industry topics, including advancements in fintech, payments, and the latest approaches to prop trading. Industry leaders, brokers, and fintech pioneers continue to exchange ideas, shaping strategies and collaborations that will drive the trading sector into the future.

With its vibrant energy and forward-thinking focus, the last day of iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 offers a final chance to explore cutting-edge innovations and build connections that will resonate far beyond the event.

What's Happening on Day 2?

Panelists have taken the stage. Catch the discussion from the Speaker Hall on "Echoes of the Future: AI's Pulse in MENA." Moderated by Forbes' Ramia Farrage, the panellists are Kama Capital's CMO, Elena Kupriianova; Devexperts' Director and Head of OTC Products, Jpn Light; and Danny Salman, Head of Market Research at CXM.

Panelists on the topic Echoes of the Future: AI's Pulse in MENA
Panelists on the topic "Echoes of the Future: AI's Pulse in MENA"

Have you ever wondered how networking happens at an expo? It’s as simple as sitting at a round table with a coffee in hand.

Attendees networking at iFX EXPO Dubai
Attendees networking at iFX EXPO Dubai

Do you want media exposure? You can talk to many media representatives at iFX EXPO Dubai, including Finance Magnates.

The expo floors are packed with crowed on Day 2. Company representatives are busy showcasing their products and services, while others are discussing business deals with existing clients or potential ones.

Attendees at iFX EXPO Dubai
Attendees at iFX EXPO Dubai

Booths have also gathered their fair share of crowed. Can you guess how many people are Infront of this booth?

The crowed in front of booths of brokers, Deriv and eToro
The crowed in front of booths of brokers, Deriv and eToro

Are you a gamer? You can be a racer too at this broker's booth.

Racing simulator at IC Markets booth
Racing simulator at IC Markets booth

Recap from the First Day

On Day 1 of iFX EXPO Dubai 2025, the event kicked off with a vibrant energy, attracting industry professionals eager to explore the latest trends in online trading.

iFX EXPO attendees have gathered Infront of several booths of companies
iFX EXPO attendees have gathered Infront of several booths of companies

Key discussions centered around the digital transformation in banking and fintech, with a focus on AI's growing influence in the region. Exhibitors, fintech innovators, and brokers showcased their solutions, while networking opportunities created an environment for collaboration and growth.

Panel discussion on Crypto Trading: Finding the Evergreen at iFX EXPO Dubai
Panel discussion on "Crypto Trading: Finding the Evergreen" at iFX EXPO Dubai

The success of the opening day set the stage for an exciting final day, with attendees anticipating more insights and opportunities in the trading sector.

Schedule for Day 2

From the Speaker Hall:

11:00 - 11:40 Echoes of the Future: AI's Pulse in MENA

11:50 - 12:30 Golden Bytes: Turning Currency into Gold in MENA

12:35 - 13:05 Firewall Impossible - Securing Finance in a World of Hackers

14:10 - 14:50 Whispers of Change: The Silent Economy!

15:00 - 15:40 License to Bill: The Art of Payment Mastery

15:50 - 16:20 Clicks to Capital: Redefining Fintech Marketing for the New Age

16:30 - 17:00 Beyond the Dashboard: The Evolution of CRM in Fintech

From the Idea Hub:

11:00 - 11:20 Innovate to Elevate: AI’s Role in Startup Success

11:30 - 12:00 Dubai as a Startup Melting Pot: A Guide to Surpass the Legal & Regulatory Challenges

12:10 - 12:40 The Prop Trading Hall of Fame

12:50 - 13:20 Superstar Masterclass: Startup Fundraising During Challenging Times - ''Ask Me Anything''

14:30 - 15:00 Hunting for Investors: Where to Find Your Funding Champions

15:10 - 15:40 Prop Trading's Next Phase: Building Sustainability Beyond the Hype

15:50 - 16:20 Investors' F*** Ups: Learning from the Mistakes

From the Traders Arena:

11:00 - 11:30 Precious Metals: Why Virtual Trading is a Better Option

11:40 - 12:00 Sugar Coated: The Investment Scams & How to Spot Them

12:10 - 12:40 Find Your Guild within the Online Trading Biome

13:30 - 14:00 Traders Upgrade - How to Start Your Brokerage in MENA Part 1

14:10 - 14:40 Traders Upgrade - How to Start Your Brokerage in MENA Part 2

14:50 - 15:20 Traders Upgrade - How to Start Your Brokerage in MENA Part 3

15:30 - 16:00 Traders Upgrade - How to Start Your Brokerage in MENA Part 4

If you are at iFX EXPO Dubai, catch up with the Finance Magnates team at booth #215.

