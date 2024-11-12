Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Golden Gate Capital Invests in oneZero, Lovell Minnick Partners Continues Support

Tuesday, 12/11/2024 | 13:00 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Founded in 2009, oneZero provides trading technology to brokers and banks.
  • EcoSystem and Data Source handle $250 billion daily and process 12 million transactions.
oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems, a provider of trading technology solutions, has announced an investment from Golden Gate Capital, a private equity firm based in San Francisco. Lovell Minnick Partners (LMP), oneZero’s existing financial partner, will continue to support the company alongside the new investor.

oneZero Supports Multi-Asset Trading

Andrew Ralich
Andrew Ralich, Source: LinkedIn

oneZero, established in 2009 by Andrew Ralich and Jesse Johnson, supplies technology to brokers, institutional banks, and liquidity providers. The company’s platform consists of three key components: Hub, EcoSystem, and Data Source.

Together, these tools manage over $250 billion in average daily volume, handle 12 million transactions, and process 150 billion quotes daily. oneZero’s platform provides solutions for pricing, execution , distribution, and analytics across multiple asset classes.

"Golden Gate Capital’s investment is a seamless extension of our beneficial relationship with LMP. This next stage investment, alongside LMP’s continued support, validates the clear opportunity we see to expand our role as a leading technology partner in the global OTC asset trading market,” said Ralich.

Golden Gate Invests in oneZero

In 2019, oneZero partnered with LMP to drive growth, with LMP focusing on expanding founder-led companies, as reported by Finance Magnates. The recent investment from Golden Gate Capital aims to further strengthen oneZero’s financial resources.

Dan Haspel, Managing Director at Golden Gate Capital
Dan Haspel, Managing Director at Golden Gate Capital, Source: LinkedIn

Ralich and Johnson will continue in their roles as CEO and CTO, respectively, and will oversee daily operations and strategic initiatives. They will remain the largest individual shareholders following the transaction.

"oneZero’s recent momentum reinforces the strength of its development roadmap and organic growth strategy as it continues to drive differentiated and intelligent performance for its clients,” said Dan Haspel, a Managing Director at Golden Gate Capital.

“We are confident that oneZero has the right leadership team and strategic plan in place to continue this impressive momentum and are thrilled to support the Company in the next chapter of its growth story.”

Houlihan Lokey acted as oneZero’s exclusive financial advisor, and Gunderson Dettmer provided legal advice to oneZero and LMP. Broadhaven Capital Partners served as financial advisor to Golden Gate Capital, with Paul, Weiss, Rifkand, Wharton & Garrison as its legal advisor.

Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
