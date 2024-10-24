Exclusive: Daman Markets Partners with Dubai Racing Club as Official Event Sponsor

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Thursday, 24/10/2024 | 10:42 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The contract signing as the Official Event Partner during the 2024-25 racing season took place at Meydan Racecourse
  • The sponsorship may enable horse tokenization, combining horse racing with new investment opportunities.
Daman Markets

Daman Markets, the forex and CFD trading service from Daman Securities, has announced a new sponsorship as an Official Event Partner for the Dubai Racing Club (DRC) during the 2024-25 racing season.

The contract signing occurred at the Dubai Racing Club at Meydan Racecourse, attended by Samer Mourched, CEO of Daman Markets, and Ahmed Waheed, General Manager of Daman Securities.

Daman Markets Partners Dubai Racing

The Dubai Racing Club is known for its exclusive partnerships, making this collaboration a notable event for Daman Markets. This sponsorship reflects Daman Markets’ goal to align with institutions, like the Dubai Racing Club and Meydan Racecourse.

The Dubai World Cup, organized by the DRC, is a global horse racing event held in the UAE. It attracts top competitors and spectators worldwide. Daman Markets has also expanded from a local foundation to serve clients globally, focusing on providing comprehensive trading services.

Daman Markets, operated by Daman Securities LLC, is licensed by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority and has over 20 years of experience. The firm specializes in CFDs across various sectors, including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and futures.

“Our partnership with Daman Markets represents a significant step forward,” Ali Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Racing Club, remarked.

“It marks a promising direction for our collaboration with a clear goal—to introduce something fresh and transformative to the market. This partnership not only aims to broaden our product offerings but also seeks to redefine how ownership in the racing industry can be experienced, making it more accessible and innovative.”

Daman Markets and Horse Tokenization

The sponsorship could lead to exploring horse tokenization , presenting clients with innovative investment opportunities in horse racing. As the first local broker to sponsor horse racing, Daman Markets aims to connect traditional horse racing with modern financial practices, enhancing engagement in both sectors.

“We are honored to be the first broker to sponsor this sport in the UAE,” commented Mourched.

“Horse racing is deeply rooted in the country’s cultural heritage, and at the same time, has marked Dubai as a global hub for the sport. With this partnership, we aim to reflect our strong ties to the region and look forward to connecting with people on a deeper level through this iconic sport.”

