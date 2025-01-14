Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Exclusive: Copy Trading Brings up to 20% Trading Volume for CFDs Brokers

Tuesday, 14/01/2025 | 13:40 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • Technology provider Brokeree witnessed a 16 per cent increase in requests for copy trading solutions in 2024.
  • Google search volume for “copy trading” has grown by about 20 per cent year over year in the last four years.
Copy trading has generated 6 to 20 per cent of brokerages' trading volume in the last couple of years, according to Brokeree Solutions, a provider of copy trading technology. In 2024, brokers that run active copy trading campaigns and properly integrate it across other services had 10 to 20 per cent of their trading volume generated from copy trading.

However, Brokeree pointed out that the figures were calculated from the total trading volume and did not account for the share of different trading platforms.

More Brokers Are Launching Copy Trading

Copy trading was one of the trending services in the retail trading industry a few years ago, but recently, prop trading has attracted more attention. However, demand for copy trading, both among brokers and traders, remains high.

Brokeree further revealed that it witnessed a 16 per cent increase in requests for copy trading technology year over year in 2024. Additionally, over 50 brokers launched copy trading services last year.

Copy trading allows traders to copy the trading activities of expert traders. Thus, copy traders can profit if the trader they have copied is making profits from their trading activities.

“Looking at copy trading as a part of total trading volume might be misleading, as in most cases, copy trading performs better in specific regions,” said Anton Sokolov, Marketing Manager at Brokeree Solutions.

“It correlates with our observations, where our clients who use copy trading services as part of their development plan for emerging markets are seeing much better conversion rates than those brands who simply add copy trading as just another supported platform or a simple add-on without having a dedicated marketing strategy.”

The technology provider further highlighted that it did not observe any correlation between volatile months and copy trading volumes. However, it found that, in a few cases, the months of declining market volatility generated more trading volume from copy trading.

Increasing Interest in Copy Trading

The popularity of copy trading among investors can also be seen in Google searches.

In the past four years, search queries for “copy trading” grew at about 20 per cent year-over-year, according to the Google data complied by Brokere. The average monthly search volume also doubled from what it was at the end of 2020.

Interestingly, search activity jumped extensively in Central Europe and North America. Over the last four years, searches for “copy trading” declined in the Southeast Asian region.

However, regarding region-wise ranking of average monthly searches for the “copy trading” query in 2024, South Asia shares the second position with North America and LATAM, while Central Europe tops the list. India and Eastern Europe are in third position, with Africa and the UK sharing fourth.

A previous Finance Magnates report also highlighted the rise of copy trading in Africa especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interestingly, the most impressive spike for the “copy trading” search term came in April 2024, when 60.5k monthly searches came only from Central Europe.

However, the search term “social trading” dominates in Oceania, with 60 per cent more search volume than the term “copy trading.”

Anton Sokolov, Marketing Manager at Brokeree Solutions
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
