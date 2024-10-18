English Premier League's Fulham FC Partners with FIS to Launch Innovation Hub

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Friday, 18/10/2024 | 14:02 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The collaboration will also support FIS' fintech accelerator program.
  • FIS committed £25,000 to the Fulham FC Foundation to support educational initiatives.
US-based fintech firm FIS partnered with Fulham Football Club, the English football club, to create an innovation hub. The newly launched "Markers, presented by the FIS" center at Fulham Pier, aims to combine technology, community, and business innovation. The center aims to transform Fulham Pier into a hub for fintech innovation, attracting top business leaders.

Innovation and Collaboration

Fulham Pier, part of Fulham FC’s riverside redevelopment, is a bustling "town center" for business leaders, where industry events, panel discussions, and innovation workshops drive growth across the financial sector.

The Premier League football club now targets business collaboration, with FIS taking the reins to power the innovation space. The partnership will also support FIS' ongoing FinTech Accelerator Program, with Fulham Pier serving as the next strategic point for fintech incubation in the EMEA region.

Speaking about the deal, Alistair Mackintosh, the CEO of Fulham, said: "The partnership with FIS with its Markers, presented by FIS suite is another important facet for our business community. The Markers, presented by FIS suite, will serve as a cutting-edge technology incubator, fostering a culture of innovation that is expected to make Fulham Pier one of the most coveted destinations in West London."

"This initiative underscores the significant role that fintech sandboxes play in driving technological advancement and community engagement, positioning Fulham Pier as a beacon of forward-thinking development."

The Markers, presented by the FIS' suite will host an array of events and activities, including FIS’ signature InnovateIN48 competition, designed to push the boundaries of fintech development. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment where technology, sports, and community engagement come together to benefit the wider financial ecosystem.

FIS Commitment to Community

The center will also be available to business leaders across London, offering a space to collaborate and exchange ideas. With its riverside setting, it hopes to create a dynamic business environment with easy access to cultural and recreational amenities.

Additionally, the fintech giant has pledged a £25,000 donation to the Fulham FC Foundation. This donation aims to equip over 100 local youths with qualifications that will help them access better employment, training, and education opportunities.

Meanwhile, in May, FIS launched a fintech platform to enable financial institutions, businesses, and software developers to integrate financial services into their products and processes.

According to Finance Magnates’ report, the new platform, dubbed Atelio, gives users access to various financial services, including deposit collection, fund transfers, card issuance, invoicing, fraud prevention, cash flow forecasting, and customer behavior analysis.

FIS
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}