easyMarkets Q4 2024: Crypto Trading Volumes Triple as Bitcoin and Nasdaq100 Lead

easyMarkets saw a sharp rise in cryptocurrency trading in the fourth quarter of 2024, with Bitcoin surpassing $100,000. This price surge drove strong interest from traders, making crypto the dominant asset class on the platform.

Trading volumes for cryptocurrencies tripled compared to the third quarter, reflecting increased market activity and investor confidence.

Bitcoin, Nasdaq100 Drive easyMarkets Q4 Growth

"This quarter demonstrated the agility of our clients," said Nikos Antoniades, Chief Executive Officer at easyMarkets.

Several factors contributed to this growth. Institutional investors played a major role, with companies like MicroStrategy announcing plans to raise $42 billion for crypto purchases.

The re-election of a pro-crypto US president further fuelled optimism, as traders anticipated a more favourable regulatory environment. Additionally, Bitcoin's price momentum and growing adoption encouraged higher participation.

Gold Shines amid Volatility

While crypto took centre stage, traditional assets like gold and the Nasdaq100 remained key trading options. Gold retained its status as a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainty and natural disasters.

The Nasdaq100 attracted traders with strong performance in the tech sector. These assets provided stability in an otherwise fast-moving and volatile quarter.

"From crypto’s rapid growth to gold and Nasdaq100’s reliable performance, our traders skilfully navigated these market shifts. At easyMarkets, we remain focused on providing the tools and insights that help them succeed in a constantly changing environment," Antoniades added.

easyMarkets Partners with Real Madrid Again

Meanwhile, easyMarkets has renewed its partnership with Real Madrid C.F, continuing its role as the club's Official Trading Partner, as reported by Finance Magnates. The collaboration, which began in 2020, was confirmed at a recent event with easyMarkets CEO Antoniades and Real Madrid’s Director of Institutional Relations, Emilio Butragueño.

The partnership seeks to leverage Real Madrid’s global following to support easyMarkets’ efforts in expanding access to trading. This renewal coincides with easyMarkets obtaining an FSCA license in South Africa, complementing its existing regulatory approvals from CySEC, ASIC, FSA, and FSC.