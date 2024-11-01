Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Dukascopy Money Market Products Offer Competitive Rates for USD, GBP, and EUR

Dukascopy Money Market Products Offer Competitive Rates for USD, GBP, and EUR

Friday, 01/11/2024 | 17:47 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The firm launches products with rates up to 5.7% for USD, 5.45% for GBP, and 4.03% for EUR.
  • Certain clients receive up to 50% off maintenance fees on new money market investments.
Dukascopy Bank is launching new money market investment products in time for its 20th anniversary. The products, known as Interest USD, Interest GBP, and Interest EUR, offer annualized interest rates of 5.70%, 5.45%, and 4.03%, respectively. Rates are determined by the performance of the underlying funds.

New Money Market Products Introduced

These products are aimed at clients interested in safer, short-term portfolio growth. They are available to MCA account holders and cater to those seeking stable returns on EUR, USD, and GBP holdings. The firm suggests that the offerings suit investors with moderate risk tolerance and some experience.

Additionally, Dukascopy’s Silver, Gold, and Platinum Loyalty Program members receive up to 50% maintenance fee discounts, adding a further return benefit for long-term clients.

Dukascopy Bank states: "Current Annualized Performance is for indicative purposes only. Please be aware of the maintenance fee associated with such investments. We encourage you to consult our website for additional information regarding these fees."

This statement highlights the need to consider all associated costs with the new money market products.

Dukascopy Japan Launches CFDs While FlowBank Clients Seek Alternatives

Dukascopy Japan has launched commodity CFD trading after receiving approval from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries. The firm can now provide clients with commodity CFDs, including oil, gas, and precious metals, alongside its forex services.

These products will be available on both LIVE and DEMO JForex accounts for Japanese customers. The company intends to expand its client base and enhance portfolio diversification. Additionally, Dukascopy Japan plans to secure a license for equity CFDs to strengthen its position in the Japanese financial market, as reported by Finance Magnates.

Following FlowBank's recent bankruptcy , former traders are seeking new trading partners. In response, Dukascopy has introduced a special offer for these clients, providing a 50% CashBack on volume commissions for the lifetime of their accounts. This promotion is available to all former FlowBank clients who open an account with Dukascopy and notify their personal account manager of their eligibility.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
