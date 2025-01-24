Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Dukascopy Expands JForex Offerings with 32 ETFs Across AI, Crypto

Friday, 24/01/2025 | 09:25 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The firm has added ETFs with leverage up to 1:10 for Dukascopy Bank and 1:5 for Dukascopy Europe.
  • Only long positions are allowed, with trading available on platforms like JForex.
Finance Magnates

Dukascopy has expanded its list of tradable instruments by adding 32 exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Founded in 2004, Dukascopy developed a variety of proprietary and third-party trading platforms, including JForex, MT4, and MT5. The bank also offers neo-banking services and solutions like White Label and banking-as-a-platform services for individuals and businesses.

Dukascopy Expands Trading with 32 ETFs

The newly added instruments are now available for JForex accounts. The maximum leverage is set at 1:10 for Dukascopy Bank clients and 1:5 for clients of Dukascopy Europe.

The new ETFs cover a range of economic sectors, including Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity , Cryptocurrency, Aerospace, and Real Estate. Only long (buy) positions are permitted for these ETFs. For further details on SWAP rates and other trading conditions, clients are advised to visit the company’s website.

