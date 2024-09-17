Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Crypto Prime Broker BlockFills Enhances Data Offerings with NCFX Deal

Tuesday, 17/09/2024 | 14:00 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Companies partner to integrate benchmark data, enhancing crypto offerings for institutional clients.
  • The collaboration aims to provide more robust, data-driven insights into the evolving digital asset market.
crypto

BlockFills, a crypto trading solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with New Change FX (NCFX), integrating the latter's benchmark data and analytics feed into its product suite. BlockFills' wants to bolster its offering for institutional clients in the rapidly evolving digital asset market.

BlockFills Partners with New Change FX to Enhance Crypto Data Offerings

The collaboration comes as institutional investors increasingly seek reliable crypto data to inform their trading strategies. By incorporating NCFX's market-neutral data, BlockFills is expanding its capabilities while maintaining the high standards expected in traditional finance.

Nick Hammer, CEO of BlockFills
Nick Hammer, CEO of BlockFills

"Our goal is to be the premier destination for institutions in the digital assets sector," said Nick Hammer, CEO of BlockFills. "This partnership enables us to bring an unparalleled range of products and services under one roof, all delivered with the white glove service our clients expect."

Some time ago, Demetrios Zamboglou joined the BlockFills team, who had held executive positions at multiple forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) brokers. Since June, he has been serving as the General Manager for UAE operations. Previously, he worked for Doto, CFI Financial, SpreadCo, and Alpari.

The integration of NCFX's independent regulated FX benchmark data and crypto reference rate data is expected to provide BlockFills' institutional clients with more robust insights.

Paul Lambert, CEO of New Change FX
Paul Lambert, CEO of New Change FX

"Collaborating with BlockFills allows us to extend the reach of our high-quality, independent data to a broader audience in the digital assets market,” Paul Lambert, CEO of New Change FX, said. “Together, we are enhancing the tools available to institutions, enabling them to make more informed decisions."

Back in April, BlockFills announced a strategic integration with Centroid Solutions' institutional-grade connectivity platform, Centroid Bridge. This partnership is designed to offer brokers and institutional clients a centralized setting for price management, execution, detailed reporting, and continuous access to BlockFills' digital asset liquidity .

At the same time, NCFX was establishing a partnership with OneZero. Incorporating this independent FX reference data stream equips oneZero clients with advanced tools to enhance their trading performance and reporting capabilities.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1788 Articles
  • 39 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1788 Articles
  • 39 Followers

