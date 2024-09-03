Capital.com’s H1 2024 Revenue Hits “Triple-Digit Million”: New COO Joined

The net revenue of the group jumped by 35 percent in six months.
The trading volume for the period came in at $725 billion.
Capital.com revealed today (Tuesday) that the group’s net revenue between January and June jumped by 35 percent, while the total number of registered accounts grew by 63 percent. Although the broker did not provide any absolute figures for these two performance metrics, it told Finance Magnates that “revenue growth is in the triple-digit million range and registered accounts are in the millions range.”
Growing Trading Volume
The official press release of the broker further highlighted that the total client trading volume on its platforms for the first six months of 2024 reached $725 billion. The figure is 6 percent higher than the $683 billion in trading volume during the previous six months.
Further, the total number of trades on the platform increased by 7 percent to 50 million in H1 2024, compared to 46 million in H2 2023.
Highlighting the strong performance, Ariel Segev, Group Chief Financial Officer at Capital.com, said: “These results underscore our strategic investments in talent, IT, and second-line systems, which are driving our global growth.”
The brokerage operator also revealed that its headcount had reached 728 by the end of June, 17 percent higher than at the end of 2023. It has also made selective investments in its teams in the United Kingdom and European Union.
A New COO Onboard
Meanwhile, Capital.com also announced the appointment of Jessica Bliesner as the new Group Chief Operating Officer. She has already assumed the role and is based in the broker's London offices.
Highlighting her responsibilities, the broker explained that she would spearhead the group’s strategic initiatives and optimise processes to make regional operations more efficient.
Bliesner joined Capital.com from Zepz, where she was the VP of Corporate Development, Strategy & Investor Relations. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has also worked at King, Channel 4, JPMorgan, NBC Universal, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Walt Disney.
“Our commitment to innovation and excellence has solidified Capital.com’s position as a leading tech platform in our key markets,” Segev added. “As we continue to expand our global footprint and enhance our services, we remain dedicated to delivering exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders.”
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
