Capital.com Hits $1.7 Trillion Trading Volume in 2024, Led by Middle East and Europe

Monday, 13/01/2025 | 09:16 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Alongside its trading volume surge, the firm saw a 20% rise in trade execution.
  • Recently, the firm partnered with Amazon in Dubai, reaching 500K customers.
Capital.com has reported substantial growth across its platform in 2024. Total trading volumes on the platform exceeded $1.7 trillion, representing a 33% increase compared to the previous year. This growth was accompanied by a notable rise in the number of trades executed, which increased by over 20%.

Capital.com Sees Growth in Key Regions

Christoforos Soutzis, Chief Executive Officer, Capital.com Europe
Christoforos Soutzis, CEO, Capital.com Europe, Source: LinkedIn

“Capital.com’s higher trading volumes and strong client engagement in 2024 marks a milestone in our evolution as a high-growth trading platform," commented Christoforos Soutzis, Chief Executive Officer, Capital.com Europe.

The majority of trading volumes originated from clients in the Middle East and Europe. These regions contributed significantly to the platform's overall performance, highlighting their growing engagement with Capital.com’s trading services.

"This consistent and strong growth puts us in good stead to offer more products and add new features to our platform, further empowering our clients to make better financial decisions," Soutzis added.

Capital.com Partners with Amazon, Launches Bug Bounty Program

Meanwhile, Capital.com’s UAE branch has partnered with Amazon to promote its services in Dubai. Through this collaboration, over 500,000 Amazon customers will receive a Capital.com-branded box, offering them a chance to enter a raffle for AED 1 million (approximately $272,000).

This partnership positions Capital.com as the first brokerage in the region to work with Amazon. Tarik Chebib, CEO of Capital.com in the Middle East, announced the initiative on LinkedIn, noting the distribution of branded boxes to Amazon customers in Dubai.

He also expressed appreciation for Amazon’s support in this collaboration. Additionally, Capital.com began advertising on Emirates in Q4, expanding its marketing reach.

Separately, Capital.com launched a public bug bounty program hosted on the Intigriti platform. This initiative is part of the company’s efforts to enhance platform security and protect user data, as reported by Finance Magnates.

The program invites security researchers and ethical hackers worldwide to identify and report potential vulnerabilities, with cash rewards based on the severity of their findings. Capital.com aims to strengthen its cybersecurity measures and promote a collaborative approach to continuous improvement.

