BUX Enables Retail IPO Access in Belgium, Netherlands with PrimaryBid

Friday, 25/10/2024 | 10:05 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • PrimaryBid’s platform allows retail investors to participate in primary offerings.
  • The EU Listing Act will reduce investment limits, promoting retail participation.
BUX, a company under ABN AMRO Bank N.V., is the first pan-European partner to adopt PrimaryBid’s capital markets platform, expanding retail investors' opportunities in Belgium and the Netherlands.

This development provides retail investors access to initial public offerings (IPOs) and regulated fundraises, including deals previously available only to institutional investors.

Retail Investors Gain Access

PrimaryBid’s platform has been a standard in France, assisting over 30 small and medium enterprises in raising capital from retail investors over the past three years. Through this platform, BUX enables retail investors to participate in primary offerings, which were traditionally exclusive to institutional investors.

PrimaryBid has collaborated with Euronext since 2018, working to improve retail participation in capital markets across Europe. This partnership aligns with efforts by Euronext to integrate European economies with global capital markets.

Yorick Naeff, CEO of BUX, said: “This partnership will empower retail investors, providing them with unprecedented opportunities to participate in primary offerings and shape their financial futures. At BUX, we are committed to democratising investing, and this alliance furthers our mission to make investing accessible to everyone."

Earlier, BUX ceased operations of its contracts for differences platform, Stryk, as it shifts its focus to mid and long-term investing through the BUX app. Customers have also been given the option to transfer their accounts to AvaTrade, another CFDs broker, as reported by Finance Magnates.

EU Act Eases Fundraising Rules

This move coincides with the EU Listing Act’s initiative to simplify fundraising regulations across Europe. The Act, which is expected to take effect later this year, removes investment limits for retail investors in follow-on offers, supporting wider access to capital markets.

Francois De Wiljes, Head of PrimaryBid SA, said: “As two technology-driven firms with a shared pan-European vision, this partnership between BUX and PrimaryBid is a natural fit. I am confident that together, we can replicate the success we’ve seen in France in new markets, starting with the Netherlands and Belgium.”

