VT Markets Posts 150% Trading Volume Surge, Targets Asian Growth in 2025

Multi-asset broker VT Markets reported increased trading volumes and operational expansion in 2024, according to the company's annual performance update released today (Tuesday).

The firm reported a year-over-year trading volume increase of 150%, while expanding its workforce to approximately 600 employees across 27 offices. VT Markets also received Approved Broker Member status from the Financial Commission, an independent external dispute resolution organization.

VT Markets Reports 2024 Growth, Eyes Asian Expansion

“With a two-fold growth in gross deposits and first-time trades, respectively, VT Markets has seen its customer base and trading activity grow to new heights,” the company commented. “The numbers speak for themselves – traders are flocking to VT Markets in record numbers, fueling its expansion and global success.”

The company expanded its institutional relationships in 2024, establishing partnerships with Formula E team Maserati MSG Racing and English Premier League club Newcastle United. VT Markets also implemented a client fund insurance program with coverage up to $1 million per client.

The company indicated plans to focus on Southeast and Central Asian markets in 2025, though specific growth targets were not disclosed. VT Markets currently operates in over 160 countries, providing trading services across various financial instruments through its mobile platform.

Maxwell Becomes Global Strategy Operations Lead

In a separate personnel move, the firm appointed Ross Maxwell as Global Strategy Operations Lead in November. Maxwell, who brings over two decades of financial markets experience from positions in London and Hong Kong, is tasked with developing educational content and market analysis for the broker's clients.

Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy and Operations Lead at VT Markets

“I am thrilled to be joining VT Markets at such a pivotal time in its growth,” Maxwell commented. “The company’s commitment to empowering traders through education and strategic insights is something I deeply align with.

Maxwell's responsibilities will include producing market analysis covering economic trends, market developments, and trading strategies. The role encompasses providing research and commentary on financial markets for the firm's clients.

“I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at VT Markets and helping shape the future of trading by providing traders with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in an increasingly complex global market,” Maxwell added.