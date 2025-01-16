Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Plus500 Shares Hit Record Highs as Company Joins STOXX Europe 600 Index

Thursday, 16/01/2025 | 08:31 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The broker achieves landmark inclusion in the STOXX Europe 600 Index, driving the stock price to a new ATH of 2,760 pence.
  • The company's performance includes $2.3 billion in shareholder returns since IPO and a $900 million cash position with zero debt.
Plus500 office
Inside Plus500 office; Photo: Plus500

Plus500 (LSE: PLUS) will join the STOXX Europe 600 Index effective January 17, 2025, marking the latest milestone for the multi-asset trading platform provider. The announcement coincided with the company's shares reaching 2,770 pence on the London Stock Exchange, establishing a new all-time high.

Plus500 Joins European Benchmark Index

The London-listed company has demonstrated consistent financial performance since its initial public offering in 2013, distributing approximately $2.3 billion in shareholder returns. This track record has positioned Plus500 as the leading performer on the FTSE All-Share Index on a total return basis through December 2024.

Financial statements reveal a robust balance sheet structure, with the company maintaining approximately $900 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024, while carrying no debt.

David Zruia, CEO of Plus500

"Plus500's inclusion in the STOXX Europe 600 Index for the first time is a significant milestone for the Group and serves as an important recognition for the compounding value creation we have delivered in recent years,” David Zruia, the CEO of Plus500, commented.

The STOXX Europe 600 Index stands as one of Europe's most prestigious and comprehensive stock market benchmarks, tracking 600 companies across 17 European countries. It encompasses approximately 90% of Europe's free-float market capitalization, representing a diverse mix of large, mid, and small-cap companies.

“With the Group's robust fundamentals, disciplined approach to capital allocation and strong cash generation, we look forward to continuing to execute against our strategic roadmap objectives and to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for our shareholders."

The news was well-received by investors, with Plus500 shares rising to new all-time highs of 2,770 pence at the opening of the LSE on Thursday. At the time of writing, however, they have modestly corrected by just under 0.1% and are currently trading at 2,744 pence.

Source: Tradingview.com
Source: Tradingview.com

Revenue Exceeds “Market Expectations”

The announcement comes just days after Plus500 disclosed its 2024 financial performance, reporting revenue of approximately $768 million and EBITDA of about $342 million. The broker highlighted these results as demonstrating "strong financial and operational results," with revenue significantly exceeding market expectations.

However, when compared to previous numbers, the broker's fourth-quarter revenue of $182.5 million was slightly below the $189.6 million recorded in the same quarter of the previous year. Additionally, it fell short of the $187.3 million generated in the third quarter of 2024.

According to a recent analysis by Finance Magnates, London-listed retail brokers generally demonstrate strong profitability, with some variation. IG Group (LON: IGG) and Plus500 frequently report robust pre-tax profits, often in the triple digits, while CMC Markets (LON: CMCX) typically reports lower profitability figures.

Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
