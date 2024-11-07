Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Plus500 Moves to Mend Fences with Shareholders After AGM Pushback

Thursday, 07/11/2024 | 08:46 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The company addresses investor concerns over board leadership and remuneration structure.
  • Fintech "believes that feedback received from shareholders was positive."
Plus500 office

Plus500 (LSE: PLUS) has launched a shareholder charm offensive to quell growing investor unrest after a contentious annual meeting that sent tremors through its corporate governance foundations.

The fintech trading powerhouse found itself in unfamiliar territory when key shareholders wielded their voting power to challenge both its executive pay practices and board leadership, forcing the company into a strategic pivot to restore confidence.

Plus500 Intensifies Shareholder Outreach Following AGM Setback

The fintech trading platform operator faced a notable setback when its Directors' Remuneration Report presented during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) failed to secure majority approval, while the re-election of Board Chair Professor Jacob A. Frenkel passed with a relatively narrow 71.57% of votes in favor.

In response to these developments, Plus500's board has implemented a comprehensive engagement strategy, conducting extensive discussions with major shareholders and influential proxy advisory firms during the third quarter of 2024.

“Since the AGM, consistent with the Company's commitment to maintaining ongoing, transparent dialogue with all stakeholders, the Board put in place a detailed plan to engage with its key shareholders and the shareholder advisory bodies to which the majority of the Company's shareholders are subscribed, namely ISS and Glass Lewis,” Plus500 commented.

The company's shares on the London market showed no reaction to the latest report, with Plus500 rising just under 0.2% today (Thursday) to 2,362 pence.

Source: Yahoo! Finance
Source: Yahoo! Finance

Leadership Defense

The company's board has strongly backed Professor Frenkel's continued leadership, emphasizing his "significant and invaluable experience" in steering the company's corporate governance practices. During shareholder meetings in London, Frenkel personally presented the evolution of Plus500's governance framework under his three-year tenure.

"The board believes that his continuing tenure as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board is for the benefit and of the utmost importance to all stakeholders," the company stated in its update to investors.

Remuneration Structure Under Review

Discussions with proxy advisors ISS and Glass Lewis revealed that their opposition to the remuneration report stemmed from concerns about the company's response to previous shareholder dissent. Plus500 defended its approach, noting that its remuneration policy had been "significantly restructured" to align with UK best practices while considering its unique position as an Israeli global fintech company.

The company acknowledged that some performance metrics remain undisclosed due to commercial sensitivity but committed to exploring potential enhancements to its remuneration reporting structure.

According to a recent analysis by Finance Magnates, Plus500 spends the most on marketing compared to other FX and CFD brokers listed in London. The company allocates 13.6% of its six-month revenue to marketing and related areas, while others spend just under 8%.

Plus500's marketing budget

Shareholder Engagement Initiative

David Zruia, CEO of Plus500

In a series of face-to-face meetings with major shareholders in London, Plus500's senior leadership team, including CEO David Zruia and CFO Elad Even-Chen, engaged in detailed discussions about governance improvements. While shareholders reportedly expressed no significant concerns about executive pay amounts, they focused on structural elements and disclosure levels.

"Overall, the Company believes that feedback received from shareholders was positive," the company noted, adding that it would incorporate feasible suggestions into future governance frameworks.

What’s Next

Plus500 has scheduled additional governance meetings for the fourth quarter of 2024 and into 2025, to demonstrate a long-term commitment to maintaining dialogue with shareholders. The company plans to provide a final update on these matters in its 2024 Annual Report, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

The ongoing engagement initiative represents a critical test of Plus500's ability to balance shareholder expectations with its strategic objectives while maintaining strong corporate governance standards in an increasingly scrutinized financial technology sector.

Last week, Plus500 reported growth for the third quarter of 2024, with revenue rising 11% to $187.3 million and new customer acquisitions increasing 21% year-over-year. The company's EBITDA reached $82.2 million, a 2% increase from the prior year. However, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 44% from 48% as the company continued its strategic investments in market expansion and product development.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
