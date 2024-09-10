Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

GTCFX Opens New Office and Hires Country Manager in Expansion to Thailand

Tuesday, 10/09/2024 | 09:46 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The broker has just announced its entry into another Asian market.
  • In addition to officially launching the office, it has appointed Mei Nongbua as the local director.
Source: GTC FX's Linkedin
Source: GTC FX's Linkedin

Thailand has just joined GTCFX's 16 global locations. The firm has opened a local office in Southeast Asia, with new Country Manager Mei Nongbua responsible for its operations.

GTCFX Enters the Thai Market

"We're thrilled to share photos from the grand opening of our new office in Thailand," the company commented on its LinkedIn profile. "A big thank you to everyone who joined us as we celebrate this milestone and expand our presence in the region. Here's to new beginnings and continued success."

According to the post's information, GTCFX has officially entered the local market, which Finance Magnates confirmed with Suha Abdulkarim Habab, the broker's Director of Business Development.

Mei Nongbua
Mei Nongbua

Before announcing the official launch of the office in this part of the world, the company also provided an update on hiring Mei Nongbua as the local Country Manager.

"Mei has been instrumental in expanding our presence in the Thai market," the broker commented on LinkedIn. "She has successfully onboarded multiple Network Partners, managed key relationships, and organized impactful marketing and seminars to boost the GTC brand."

Nongbua has previously worked in the local market with companies, including NAGA, and has over twelve years of experience in the fintech sector, focusing on Asian markets.

Thailand is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for trading companies. The country is actively developing regulations related to the cryptocurrency market, and data from Finance Magnates show that local investors are among the most frequent users of leveraged trading markets.

GTC FX is currently operating in 17 different jurisdictions, primarily in emerging markets, and holds licenses from several popular market watchdogs, including Australia's ASIC, Dubai's SCA, and South Africa's FSC.

Recent Hiring and Partnership with Acuity

Toward the end of last year, Finance Magnates reported that GTCFX appointed Sarah Hall as the General Manager of its new office in Cyprus. Hall, an experienced professional with over 15 years in the industry, has previously held positions at Etoro, FX Pro, and Saxo Bank. She came to GTC from Axi, where she served as the Global Head of Settlements.

Her background in risk and fraud prevention is anticipated to strengthen GTC's policies, ensuring high standards of service and security for clients. In line with the company's growth strategy, Hall's responsibilities include establishing the Cyprus branch and improving the customer success department.

In the same period, the multi-asset STP broker announced a strategic partnership with Acuity Trading. This alliance aims to provide GTCFX's clients with advanced market research tools to support their trading decisions. As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance client trading experiences, GTCFX is incorporating Acuity Trading's proprietary tools, AnalysisIQ and AssetIQ, into its services.

GTC Markets
thailand
GTCFX
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1765 Articles
  • 39 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1765 Articles
  • 39 Followers

