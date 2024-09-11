Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Exclusive: TD Markets Secures Crypto Asset Service Provider License in South Africa

Wednesday, 11/09/2024 | 15:59 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The new CASP authorization will enhance security and consumer protection for cryptocurrency trading.
  • South Africa positions itself as a leader in crypto regulation in the region.
TD Markets has obtained a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) license from South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), Finance Magnates learned exclusively. The license authorizes TD Markets to offer regulated cryptocurrency services, enhancing security and consumer protection in the rapidly growing digital asset market.

TD Markets Secures Crypto License

“As an FSCA-licensed broker, we are now authorized to offer you a regulated and secure environment for accessing cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency related products,” TD Markets has informed its clients in an official message, seen by Finance Magnates.

TD Markets, under the company TD Markets (Pty) Ltd, is a licensed investment firm operating in South Africa with the license number FSP49128, now adding cryptocurrency authorization to its credentials.

The move comes as global regulators grapple with the challenge of overseeing the burgeoning cryptocurrency industry. South Africa's approach, implemented through the FSCA, aims to establish rigorous standards for brokers and create a safe, transparent ecosystem for traders.

TD Markets emphasized that the license will enable clients to diversify their financial portfolios with cryptocurrency-related products while operating within a regulated environment. The company plans to launch new products in line with this development, though specific details were not disclosed.

“The FSCA's licensing framework enhances the credibility of the cryptocurrency market, establishing rigorous standards for brokers and ensuring a safe and transparent ecosystem for traders,” TD Markets added.

For TD Markets' existing clients, the company stated that no action is required, and the trading experience will remain unchanged, albeit with enhanced regulatory oversight.

Several months ago, Finance Magnates spoke with Amar Ramith, the CEO of TD Markets. "We are an African-born broker with very strong global arms. We have an intrinsic alignment with the growth and potential of Africa. Without a doubt, such excitement is well warranted given the opportunity Africa offers on the global market," Ramith commented at the time.

South Africa Navigates Crypto Regulations

Last year, the FSCA intensified its efforts to license the cryptocurrency industry by imposing regulatory requirements on cryptocurrency exchanges. This year, the regulator has further increased its activities in this area.

As reported by Finance Magnates in the first half of this year, South Africa planned to license approximately 60 cryptocurrency platforms by the end of March. An additional 300 firms were in line, including TD Markets.

