CMC Markets Reaffirms Full-Year Income and £225M Cost Guidance for 2025

CMC Markets, the publicly listed online trading platform for retail and institutional clients (LSE: CMCX), has reaffirmed its full-year net operating income guidance in its latest trading update for the period from October 1 to December 31, 2024 (Q3 2025).

According to today’s (Thursday’s) trading update, the company remains on track to meet its net operating income expectations for the year. Management also reiterated its confidence in achieving its cost guidance of approximately £225 million, “excluding variable remuneration and one-off charges.”

“We remain confident in meeting the guidance set earlier this year, with net operating income expected to be in line with market consensus, supported by a strong pipeline of B2B partnerships and ongoing product expansion and diversification,” Peter Cruddas, the CEO of CMC Markets, commented.

This is the first sneak peek into the company's financials since the end of November when the results for the first half of the fiscal year 2025 were released. Trading revenue rose by 50% between April and September, reaching £131.3 million.

The London-based broker reported £19.9 million in investment net revenue and £23.4 million in interest income. This contributed to a total net operating revenue of £177.4 million, a 45% increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year and aligning closely with the forecasted £180 million. Additionally, the broker's pre-tax profits for the six months amounted to £49.6 million, narrowly missing the £51 million projection but marking a recovery from the £2 million loss recorded during the same period last year.

Exec Moves and Updates

Earlier this year, the brokerage firm announced several executive appointments at its Singapore hub, most of which were finalized in the previous year. Christopher Forbes has been promoted to Head of Asia, overseeing operations across three of the company’s brands: CMC Markets, CMC Invest, and CMC Connect, its institutional division.

“Christopher’s track record speaks volumes about his ability to grow and scale businesses while prioritising client experience,” said Lord Cruddas.

Additionally, Melissa Lwee-Ramsay has been promoted to Head of Marketing for Asia, and Daphne Tan to Business Development Director. Lwee-Ramsay has been with the company since mid-2022, while Tan joined CMC in February 2019.

The company has also written off its £2.8 million investment in Strike X, a blockchain solutions firm it acquired a 33% stake in back in June 2023. The London-based CFDs broker initially viewed the investment as a strategic entry into the blockchain sector. However, it has since determined that the full carrying value of the investment is no longer recoverable, leading to a complete write-off.

About CMC Markets

Founded in 1989, CMC Markets operates in 12 countries, with notable markets in the UK, Australia, Germany, and Singapore. The company provides online and mobile trading platforms for over 12,000 financial instruments, including shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries.

In addition to its contracts for difference (CFDs) and financial spread betting services in the UK and Ireland, CMC offers stockbroking services in Australia, Singapore, and the UK.