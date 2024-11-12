Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Banxso Allegedly Misleads South African CFD Clients: Allows Trading with Suspended License

Banxso Allegedly Misleads South African CFD Clients: Allows Trading with Suspended License

Tuesday, 12/11/2024 | 11:14 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The local regulator reconfirmed that the broker's license remains suspended.
  • Recently, a court unfroze the broker’s bank accounts, allowing it to return clients' deposits.
South Africa’s Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA) confirmed today (Tuesday) that it is aware of the allegations against Banxso, a local contracts for differences (CFDs) broker, for misleading clients about the reinstatement of its license. However, the broker’s license remains suspended.

“The Authority reiterates that Banxso’s licence has not been reinstated and that it cannot lawfully conduct any financial services business or receive any deposits from clients for such purposes,” the regulator stated in its latest announcement.

Unfreeze of Bank Accounts, but with Conditions

The FSCA suspended Banxso’s South African license last month due to concerns about the firm’s operational practices and potential risks to clients. Another local agency also froze the brokerage's bank accounts.

However, a South African court has since unfrozen these accounts, leading the broker to claim it had won against the regulators.

Today, the FSCA clarified that the “Court ordered that Banxso shall not withdraw or allow the withdrawal of any funds in the bank accounts, other than for purposes of migrating clients to an alternative [locally authorised] financial services provider.” Additionally, one of the conditions for the provisional withdrawal of the license is that the broker must transfer all its clients to another authorised broker.

The regulator further specified that Banxso itself cannot use the funds in its bank accounts.

Misleading Clients and Allowing Trades

Local news agency Moneyweb reported that it, along with the attorney leading a liquidation application against Banxso, has received complaints from the broker’s clients, who say they were misled into believing that trading and deposits could continue as usual.

The local publication also confirmed the claims by executing trades on the brokerage platform, which should not be operational given the suspended license.

As previously reported by Finance Magnates, Banxso began onboarding clients under its South African license in early 2022. The broker also holds licenses in other jurisdictions, including Mauritius, Vanuatu, Comoros, Cyprus, and Australia.

Meanwhile, the FSCA confirmed that it has interviewed witnesses who have verified the allegations against the broker and is now conducting a further investigation.

“The FSCA is also investigating statements from clients of Banxso who maintain that Banxso is continuing to conduct financial services business, despite the withdrawal of its licence,” the regulator added. “Information received by the FSCA indicates that clients are encouraged to commit more funds to Banxso to recover trading losses.”

Finance Magnates reached out to Banxso for comment on the allegations but has not received a response as of press time.

South Africa
Banxso
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
