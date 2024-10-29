Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

B2BROKER Steps Up B2CORE with New Android App and iOS Upgrades

Tuesday, 29/10/2024 | 14:34 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The latest B2CORE upgrade introduces TOTP as the default two-factor authentication.
  • RudderStack and Amplitude are integrated, enabling real-time tracking and user analytics.
B2Broker

B2BROKER, a provider of liquidity and technology for Forex and crypto markets, has introduced three updates to its CRM and back-office platform, B2CORE. These updates include the 16th release of B2CORE, a new Android app, and an upgrade to the iOS app version.

B2CORE Updates Usability Tools

According to the firm, the 16th release of B2CORE includes features focused on usability, security, and analytics. Clients on the cTrader platform now have options to manage bonus programs directly within the B2CORE Back Office.

Arthur Azizov, Founder of B2Broker
Arthur Azizov, Founder of B2Broker, Source: LinkedIn

This feature enables businesses to customize bonus parameters like amount, duration, and applicable symbols. It allows for transparent tracking of submissions and credit management.

The update also introduces a fully adaptive Arabic interface to serve the MENA region, offering a localized experience for Arabic-speaking users.

Meanwhile, B2Broker has opened a new office in Dubai, UAE, marking its third location in this global financial hub, as reported by Finance Magnates. The company will host partners and clients at the Emirates Financial Towers, providing easy access to investors and potential customers, which may lead to new opportunities for growth and collaboration.

Implementing TOTP Authentication

B2CORE has adopted Time-Based One-Time Passwords (TOTP) as the default two-factor authentication method, supported by apps like Google Authenticator and 1Password. This TOTP feature aims to provide stronger protection than traditional email-based methods, adding security for both user accounts and administrative access.

The new Exchange Request Settings feature allows administrators to tailor exchange requests to specific currency pairs. This function aims to improve risk management within the B2CORE Back Office by enabling customized handling of currency exchanges.

Additional integrations with RudderStack and Amplitude provide user tracking and analytics. RudderStack allows businesses to send user data to multiple locations, supporting real-time tracking of user acquisition and marketing impact. Amplitude integration delivers insights into user behaviour, facilitating data-driven decision-making.

The iOS app version 1.25.0 now includes a redesigned deposit interface to improve navigation and transaction efficiency for iOS users. Additionally, the new B2CORE Android app offers users a financial and trading management platform, delivering tools within a mobile-friendly experience.

Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
