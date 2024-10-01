Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

The Top Brokers of Quarter 2024: See Who's Leading the Market Now

Tuesday, 01/10/2024 | 08:00 GMT by Finance Magnates Staff
  • Top brokers in Q2 2024 set new records in FX and CFD markets.
As the second quarter of 2024 wraps up, several brokers are emerging as industry leaders in the retail FX and CFD markets. These top performers have distinguished themselves through trading volumes, client growth, and strategic advancements. Let’s take a closer look at some of the key players that are currently dominating the market.

Exness: Setting New Volume Records

Exness continues to lead the global FX market with staggering trading volumes. In Quarter 2 2024, the broker posted an average monthly trading volume of $5.01 trillion, a sharp increase from $3.75 trillion in the previous quarter. Exness has set a new benchmark for brokers, consistently pushing the boundaries of growth. With its strong presence in Asia and innovative trading platforms, Exness has established itself as a market powerhouse​​.

IC Markets: Expanding Its Reach

Another standout performer is IC Markets, which saw its monthly trading volumes rise to $1.38 trillion in Quarter 2 2024, up by more than 30% from Q1. The Australian-based broker is known for its exceptional execution speeds and a broad range of trading instruments, attracting both retail and institutional traders globally. IC Markets continues to strengthen its foothold, particularly in Asia and Europe​​.

IG Group: Crossing the $1 Trillion Threshold

IG Group also had a significant milestone in Quarter 2 2024, surpassing $1 trillion in average monthly trading volumes. This British broker has long been a favorite among retail traders, offering extensive market coverage, robust platforms, and an emphasis on educational resources. IG's growth demonstrates its ability to innovate while remaining competitive in an ever-changing landscape​.

The full list of top brokers

These are just a few of the top brokers making waves in 2024. If you're interested in accessing the complete ranking of the top brokers, along with detailed performance data, you can find it in our Quarter 2 2024 Intelligence Report. Purchase the full report today.

