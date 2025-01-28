Lights, Camera, Discrimination: Hollywood Bias Costs Women $567B in Lost Investments

A study commissioned by eToro revealed men dominate 75% of screen time in financial media.
At the same time, women are primarily portrayed in subordinate roles, which generates a huge investment gap.
Hollywood's
portrayal of the financial industry significantly reinforces gender stereotypes
and may be actively contributing to the widening gender investment gap,
currently estimated at £567 billion, according to the newest research commissioned
by eToro.
Hollywood's “Alpha Male”
Bias Widens the Gender Investment Gap
The study,
conducted by Dr. Ylva Baeckström of King's Business School, employed AI-powered
analysis to examine major financial films and TV series from the past 15 years,
including The Wolf of Wall Street and Industry.
Men
dominate the financial narrative on screen, commanding 75% of screen time and
representing 64% of portrayed financial experts. The study found a complete
absence of female CEOs, with women primarily cast in supporting roles as wives,
assistants, or in sexualized positions.
“These
on-screen depictions, while sadly unsurprising, are deeply disappointing and
have a potentially disastrous impact on society,” explained Dr. Baeckström. “We all know that women earn less, invest less, yet live longer than men and
therefore have an even greater need to build wealth to secure their futures.”
The
research reveals a troubling pattern of gender discrimination, with 83% of
discriminatory behavior directed at female characters. This figure rises to 90%
when specifically related to financial expertise.
“It has been proven that
what we watch on screen affects our attitudes and influences our behaviour,”
added the author of the research. “The misrepresentation of finance and
investing as a pursuit for ‘alpha males’ and the lack of female role models are
perpetuating the gender investment gap.”
Even when
women achieve prominent roles in financial narratives, they often conform to
male stereotypes. The analysis shows female experts consistently rated lower in
confidence and risk tolerance compared to their male counterparts, scoring 4.7
versus 4.9 in confidence and 3.8 versus 4.8 in risk tolerance.
“The
entertainment industry’s portrayal of women in finance and investing is
actively discouraging women with its toxic depictions,” said Lale Akoner,
Global Markets Analyst at eToro. “We know that a lack of confidence and the
perception that investing is too complicated hold women back from investing,
yet we’re seeing films and TV series perpetuate these myths.”
Loud Investing
In response
to these findings, eToro has launched its “Loud Investing” campaign in
partnership with Boring Money, aiming to promote open discussions about
investing and break down barriers for women entering the investment world.
“As a
white, middle-aged man who works in finance, this isn’t the most comfortable of
topics for me to address. Yet, that’s why it is so important,” said Dan
Moczulski, UK Managing Director at eToro. “It’s too easy to dismiss these characterizations
as ‘artistic license’. On-screen depictions are created to entertain, yet they
have real-life consequences if we are not actively challenging the stereotypes
they perpetuate.”
Today,
approximately 6.9 million women are actively investing, representing a growing
community of role models. As part of this mission, eToro is working to help
address the gender gap in investment.
And
although this is already being achieved in some countries, such
as Australia, the issue remains widespread.
The study
described the current advertising strategies for financial services as
“macho marketing,” which fails to resonate with female audiences and
often deters them. It also found that women prioritize simplicity (88%),
accessibility (77%), flexibility (63%), and security (58%) when choosing
financial products.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
