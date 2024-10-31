Forex and CFD Brokers Pay $30,000+ for Enhanced Client Fund Insurance

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Thursday, 31/10/2024 | 07:42 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Lloyd's of London currently provides additional security to more than 40 retail trading companies.
  • But there's a catch: a $20,000 “retention” clause may leave most retail traders out of the game.
insurances

Retail traders have moved well beyond the days of chasing only high leverage and low spreads. Standard regulatory protections no longer suffice as FX/CFD clients increasingly expect added layers of financial security. Now, firms can secure these safeguards, starting from $30,000 annually (depending on the number of clients). In fact, around 40 companies within Lloyd's of London now offer private insurance for client funds, reflecting a broader industry shift toward heightened financial accountability.

Insurance Beyond Regulatory Requirements

Additional insurance services for client funds are growing in popularity in the FX/CFD sector. Only in the past several months, they have been added to the offerings of VT Markets, EC Markets, Hantec Markets and ATFX.

Specialized “Excess of Loss” (or EoL) insurance aims to protect clients in case of broker insolvency, providing an additional layer of confidence for traders with larger balances. According to information obtained by Finance Magnates, Lloyd's has issued more than three dozen policies for FX/CFD-related firms.

“Each policy is tailored specifically to the broker's unique risk profile, client demographics and operational needs,” Lloyd’s commented for Finance Magnates. “Customization ensures that the coverage meets the precise requirements of each firm.”

VT Markets emphasizes that additional insurance is a key part of its approach to client safety. “While regulatory guarantee funds provide a baseline level of protection, this policy offers an extra layer of security, particularly for clients with higher account balances,” the broker commented.

Although this makes sense, additional client fund insurance is not yet a standard practice across the industry. Many brokers still rely solely on regulatory protection schemes like CySEC 's Investor Compensation Fund or the UK's Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), which provide compensation limits of up to €20,000 and £85,000 per person, respectively.

Insurance

“CySEC’s Investor Compensation Fund, established in 2002, is required for any CIF under the regulator. The fund protects investors in case of failure by one of their members,” said Niki Nikolaou, Director of Contentworks Agency. “What was once considered adequate protection is now just the baseline.”

However, these caps may fall short, particularly for qualified professional traders with higher net worth, who often seek more comprehensive protection.

Nick Xydas, Group Marketing Director of EC Markets
Nick Xydas, Group Marketing Director of EC Markets

“Typically, investor protection funds cover a limited amount. EC Markets’ insurance, by contrast, extends this coverage up to $1 million per Claimant, providing a substantial safety buffer,” said Nick Xydas, Group Marketing Director of EC Markets. “This additional layer of protection ensures that our clients are covered even in scenarios where losses might exceed the limits of traditional investor protection funds.”

Recently, several companies have started offering additional insurance for clients' funds. In 2023, EC Markets added this option, providing coverage up to $1 million per claimant. In August, ATFX introduced a similar Client Fund Insurance, also covering up to $1 million. VT Markets followed suit in October, offering clients the same coverage amount.

However, $1 million is not the industry standard. For instance, Hantec Markets introduced coverage of up to $500,000 per claimant a few months ago, while Windsor Brokers states on its website that it protects clients up to €5 million.

When and How Much

This means each client can potentially claim up to the maximum insured amount, contingent on the specifics of an insolvency event. However, each insurance policy carries an overall coverage limit intended to allow all clients to recover funds. In insolvency cases, this setup may result in trades recovering only part of their assets, though still more than traditional compensation funds would provide.

Analyzing the current EC Markets agreement with Lloyd’s also reveals a clause on a “retention” of $20,000. What does this mean? Among other things, it implies that investors with smaller portfolios (essentially most retail investors) won't benefit from the insurance.

Source: EC Markets
Source: EC Markets

The $20,000 is the minimum amount that must be lost before the insurance coverage kicks in. If a client loses $15,000, they won’t receive even a dime from the insurer. However, if they lose $50,000, they would receive $30,000. On one hand, this poses a challenge. On the other, it’s not entirely an issue. Initial losses below this threshold are theoretically covered by guarantee funds set up by regulators.

The EoL insurance policy becomes active when a broker becomes insolvent—meaning they can't meet their financial obligations. This can happen in several ways: the broker might enter legal proceedings like liquidation, declare a moratorium on debt payments, or fail to maintain required regulatory capital levels. Sometimes, the broker simply admits they can't pay their clients.

Think of it like a business declaring bankruptcy : there needs to be official recognition or proof that the company can't continue operating normally.

“The detailed criteria for insolvency align closely with industry standards and include conditions like moratorium declarations, liquidation processes, and creditor arrangements,” VT Markets explained.

The key point is that the insurance doesn't activate for minor financial issues—it only kicks in when there's a serious, documented case of insolvency.

Costs and Opportunities

Naturally, additional insurance coverage comes with costs. VT Markets disclosed that premiums for such insurance policies start at approximately $30,000 per year, with the final amount depending on factors like coverage size and the firm’s risk profile. As EC Markets additionally reveals, the amount depends on the number of clients. If the broker exceeds a specified cap of traders, these values will increase.

This expense is a significant commitment, but one that brokers are willing to undertake to enhance client trust.

ATFX has also echoed this sentiment, noting that the added costs are outweighed by the strategic advantages of attracting more mature clients who value enhanced fund protection.

“This investment in client protection is often seen as a strategic decision to enhance client confidence and potentially attract more mature clients, which can offset the costs over time through increased business,” ATFX added.

Excess of Loss insurance policies differs significantly from standard regulatory guarantee funds. Regulatory funds operate as pooled resources funded by contributions across the industry, whereas additional insurance policies are private arrangements tailored to a broker’s unique risk profile and operational needs.

“The value of such coverage lies in its ability to address catastrophic events that might exceed standard fund limits,” said VT Markets.

EC Markets notes, however, that offering the same insurance conditions isn't possible everywhere. Sometimes, local regulations prevent certain client groups from accessing these benefits.

“While we aim to provide this level of protection globally, there are regions where differing regulations and local market conditions currently prevent us from doing so,” Xydas added. “However, EC Markets continuously evaluates these conditions to explore possibilities for expanding this crucial client protection to more regions in the future.”

Competitive Edge

This additional insurance provides more than just financial security. It serves as a marketing tool. By offering enhanced safeguards, brokers not only protect their clients but also establish themselves as reliable and credible entities in the eyes of prospective customers. The ability to provide assurances beyond basic regulatory requirements is increasingly becoming a way for brokers to stand out.

Jeffrey Siu, Chief Operations Officer of ATFX
Jeffrey Siu, Chief Operations Officer of ATFX

“This trend is partly driven by growing demand by customers as they get more mature and a competitive market where brokers seek to differentiate themselves through added security features,” said Jeffrey Siu, Chief Operations Officer of ATFX.

“While client requests for enhanced protection can be a significant motivator, many brokers also implement such measures as part of their broader strategy to improve client trust and satisfaction,” he added.

The benefits are substantial for clients, too. The additional insurance provides an extra layer of financial protection, especially in the unlikely event of a broker's insolvency. This peace of mind is particularly appealing to traders with larger balances, who may exceed the limits of traditional investor compensation schemes.

By bridging the gap between standard regulatory protections and full coverage, this insurance ensures that clients feel secure and confident in their trading activities, even during periods of market volatility.

“In some cases, it fills gaps where clients may otherwise have little or no protection, giving brokers a competitive advantage in offering superior security to their clients,” added Lloyd’s of London.

insurance

As market sophistication grows and competition intensifies, an additional insurance trend is likely to become an industry standard rather than a luxury offering. For both brokers and traders, this new era of enhanced security represents not just a safer trading environment, but a more mature and sustainable industry for years to come.

Topics
client protection
brokers FX
insurance
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1908 Articles
  • 43 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1908 Articles
  • 43 Followers

