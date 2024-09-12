Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Top Reasons to Attend London’s Biggest Financial Summit

Thursday, 12/09/2024 | 06:04 GMT by Jeff Patterson
  • Learn about the best reasons to attend this year's Finance Magnates London Summit.
FMLS:24 London summit

Industry leading events have become one of the most important aspects of the Fall calendar, including the annual tradition of the Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS). This yearly event has established itself as the go-to summit for industry elites, premium speakers, and C-suite executives. With only a few months to go, there are plenty of reasons to attend this year’s FMLS:24, held on November 18-20 at Old Billingsgate.

No event does better job of traversing multiple industry verticals and attracting the highest quality attendees. FMLS:24 will be scaling up from year’s prior, now in its 13th year of operation. This includes more attendees, more speakers, more content, and more exhibitors than ever before.

Whether you are a first-time attendee or returning participant, look for upwards of 3,500 registered attendees on site, with over 150 speakers and 120 exhibitors. As this year’s biggest financial summit in London, this is event you cannot afford to miss this November.

The time to reserve your seat for this marquee event is now, with exclusive Early Bird prices, available for a limited time only. Hop on over to the event site and make sure to get your pass today!

Experience London’s Biggest Financial Event

FMLS:24 is all about networking opportunities, which should not surprise any returning attendees. The event routinely attracts high-level executives, decision-makers, and innovators from leading financial institutions, brokerages, fintech startups, and technology firms.

Attendees can take advantage of premium networking throughout the event to build meaningful relationships, engage in valuable discussions, and create long-term partnerships. This includes meeting face-to-face with the biggest names and players to help expand any professional networks in the most impactful ways.

Moreover, London Summit has got everyone covered with a diverse content track covering the online trading, fintech, payments, and crypto verticals. Explore a rich agenda packed with panel discussions, keynotes, and workshops led by industry experts.

These sessions dive deep into current trends, regulatory updates, and emerging technologies shaping the financial industry. Stay tuned over the next month as the full-length agenda takes shape.

With fintech and trading technology lying at the heart of FMLS, attendees can also immerse themselves in the latest tools and platforms. In recent years, these have become instrumental in shaping the future of finance, from blockchain innovations and artificial intelligence in trading to algorithmic platforms and payment solutions. The exhibition floor is particularly valuable for those seeking new products or services that can improve their trading strategies, risk management, or operational efficiency.

Finally, look for the summit to attract participants from more than 70 countries, making it a truly global event. The international exposure allows businesses to learn about market conditions and trends in different regions. Nowhere else can attendees connect with potential global partners and gain insight into how global players are adapting to industry challenges. This can be particularly valuable for companies looking to expand into new markets.

Have You Nominated Your Brand for the London Summit Awards?

Each FMLS is capped off with a prestigious awards ceremony, where the industry’s best performing brands for the year are recognized for their accomplishments. The London Summit Awards are awarded by registered attendees who have the chance to vote directly, devoid of third-party interference. Nominations for these prestigious honors are currently underway and will be ending shortly. To make your voice heard or cast your nomination, access the following link.

All participants are encouraged to head over to the nominations page, where you can login and begin the process that is easier than ever. All registered users are eligible to nominate any brand they wish for each category, with upwards of 27 different awards up for grabs. These awards cover the top performers in the institutional space. Be a part of this year’s marquee honors and nominate your brand or another’s today!

  • Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

  • Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

  • IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

