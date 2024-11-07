Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Time is Running Out to Vote for the London Summit Awards 2024!

Thursday, 07/11/2024 | 14:30 GMT by Jeff Patterson
  • Voting will run until November 11, so make sure to make your voice heard!
Voting for the upcoming London Summit Awards 2024 has reached its final stage, with only a few days left to make your voice heard and decide this year’s winners. Registered attendees are invited to cast their vote from a short-list of hand-picked brands, as determined by the earlier Nominations Round. Voting ends November 11, so now is the time to cast your decision if you have not done so already!

Each London Summit (FMLS) is concluded with the prestigious awards ceremony on November 20, where this year’s elite brands are recognized on London’s biggest stage. London Summit Awards are unique in that they are never bought and reflect the most sought-after titles across several different categories.

This year’s awards will be bestowing praise and accolades in the institutional space across multiple notable key verticals. This includes the online trading, crypto, fintech, and payments space. Up for grabs this year are 23 different awards that can be viewed via the following link – does your brand have what it takes to win one of these titles? Ultimately, there is only one way to ensure you win, and that means voting!

Only registered attendees can vote for this year’s awards. This makes signing up for FMLS more important than ever for prospective voting participants. Make sure to reserve your seat to the biggest show in London this year and skip the queues on-site.

Clock Winding Down on This Year’s Voting

Are you unsure of how to vote? This simplified process takes minutes and is now easier than ever. For any questions, participants can familiarize themselves with the full terms and conditions of the London Summit Awards.

These awards are never bought or paid for, backed by the highest levels of transparency. Self-nominations are permissible, and any company is free to nominate itself. Additionally, anyone is also eligible to vote for any other company as a third party as well. Just choose from among any of the short-listed companies that were selected during the nominations round.

Beyond voting, FMLS has also recently unveiled its full agenda. Plenty of notable speakers and leading brand authorities will be in attendance, including this year's sponsors for FMLS:24. These individuals and brands are all available for networking, meeting face-to-face, and engagement opportunities.

About the Author: Jeff Patterson
Jeff Patterson
Head of Commercial Content
