Wise Posts 24% Volume Growth as Morgan Stanley Deal Boosts Reach

Thursday, 16/01/2025 | 08:13 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The company reported cross-border volumes of £37.8 billion in Q3 FY25, driven by 9 million active customers.
  • It also secured major partnerships with Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered while expanding services in Brazil.
Financial technology company Wise (LSE: WISE) reported strong performance in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 (FY25). Cross-border transaction volumes reached £37.8 billion. This marks a 24% increase from the previous year, driven by an expanding customer base and a growing adoption of its digital payment services.

Wise Reports Q3 Growth with 24% Surge in Cross-Border Volumes

The London-based fintech saw its active customer base expand to over 9 million users in Q3, representing a 20% year-over-year (YoY) increase. The company continued to gain traction, evidenced by a 39% jump in card and other revenue, while total account balances grew by 26% to £16.2 billion.

Underlying income rose 13% to £349.5 million in the third quarter. When adjusted for currency fluctuations, the growth rate stands at 20%. The company's cross-border take rate decreased by 11 basis points to 0.56%, primarily due to price reductions implemented in the first half of fiscal year 2025.

“This quarter saw us take another step closer to achieving our mission, most notably through extending the availability of Wise to even more customers,” commented Kristo Käärmann, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Wise.”

The values for active clients and volumes are also higher compared to the strong Q2 FY25, when the volume reached £35.2 billion, and the customer base stood at 8.9 million.

Indicator

Q3 FY25

Q3 FY24

YoY Movement

Cross-border volume (£ billion)

37.8

30.6

24%

Underlying income (£ million)

349.5

307.9

13%

Cross-border take rate (%)

0.56%

0.67%

-11 bps

Instant transfers (%)

65%

61%

+4 pps

In a move to expand its institutional reach, Wise also recently secured partnerships with major financial players. Morgan Stanley has integrated Wise's infrastructure for international settlements for its corporate customers. Additionally, Standard Chartered will implement Wise's technology to enhance its SC Remit cross-border payment service.

Kristo Käärmann, Co-founder and CEO of Wise
Kristo Käärmann, Co-founder and CEO of Wise

“We were delighted to announce that Morgan Stanley is now using Wise for international settlements capabilities for its corporate customers. Additionally, we announced that Wise will soon power faster and cheaper international payments for Standard Chartered's cross-border payment service, SC Remit,” the CEO added.

Brazil Market Expansion

Following growth in the Brazilian consumer market, Wise expanded its services to include micro-businesses in the country. The company is working on integrating with Brazil's PIX payment system to strengthen its local offering.

“Having seen rapid customer growth from the popularity of the Wise Account for individuals in Brazil, we were pleased to also launch our service for micro-businesses based in Brazil during the quarter,” explained Käärmann. “This comes as we work towards integrating with Brazil's payment system (PIX) which will further enhance the quality of our proposition in the country.”

Looking ahead, Wise maintains its forecast for underlying income growth of 15–20% on a constant currency basis for FY25, though reported growth is expected to land at the lower end of this range due to foreign exchange headwinds.

And what did the previous year look like? In FY24, which ended on March 31, the active client base reached nearly 13 million, and profits grew by over 200% to £354.6 million.

FY 2025
Q3
Wise (TransferWise)
