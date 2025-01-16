Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Ecommpay Launches Customizable Payment Page Designer After MT5 Integration

Thursday, 16/01/2025 | 10:26 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The new tool enhances checkout experience with custom themes and animations.
  • MetaTrader 5 integration simplifies broker deposits and withdrawals with Ecommpay.
ecommpay
Ecommpay, a global payments platform, has introduced a new design tool aimed at enhancing the payment experience for merchants. This tool, known as the Payment Page Designer, allows businesses to customise various aspects of their payment pages.

Earlier, in a related development, Ecommpay entered a strategic partnership with MetaQuotes, the company behind MetaTrader trading platforms. This integration allows brokers working with Ecommpay to handle deposits and withdrawals directly within the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Customise Payment Pages with Ecommpay Tool

Moshe Winegarten, Chief Revenue Officer at Ecommpay
Moshe Winegarten, Chief Revenue Officer at Ecommpay, Source: LinkedIn

"The demand for greater customisation options within the market has been undeniable, and we’re proud to be at the forefront with this innovative tool," Moshe Winegarten, Chief Revenue Officer at Ecommpay, commented.

The newly launched tool supports the modification of fonts, colours, themes, and other visual elements. Additionally, it provides CSS functionality and A/B testing options for performance optimisation.

"Not only does this feature enable them to create unique, branded experiences quickly and efficiently; it also reduces reliance on technical resources, keeping both ongoing costs and maintenance to a minimum," Winegarten added.

Merchants can now personalise their payment pages to align with their brand identity. By using CSS, they can design visually appealing pages that may help in building customer trust and boosting conversions. The tool also supports the creation of custom themes and animations, offering more control over the checkout experience.

Enhances User Experience with A/B Testing

The A/B testing feature enables merchants to experiment with different page layouts and themes. This allows them to gather data on customer preferences and make adjustments to improve performance. By focusing on high-performing designs, businesses can enhance the overall user experience and potentially increase customer satisfaction.

Furthermore, Ecommpay has launched Payouts via Hosted Payment Page, a feature enabling merchants to manage fund payouts on their e-commerce sites with minimal development and compliance efforts. This addition aims to simplify the payout process for businesses, reducing the need for extensive technical resources.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
