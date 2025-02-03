RoboMarkets Expands European Reach, Taps Mateusz Żelek as Managing Director for Poland

RoboMarkets expanded its services in the Polish market with the appointment of Mateusz Żelek as Managing Director of RoboMarkets Polska. In a LinkedIn post, Żelek mentioned: "With a slight delay, I am pleased to announce that I am starting in my new position as Managing Director at RoboMarkets Polska."

With years of experience in financial markets, Mateusz Żelek joins RoboMarkets after nearly a six-year tenure at trading platform developer Match-Trade, where he joined as Broker Support Junior Specialist and later served as Deputy Head of Dealing and Broker Support.

His career also includes a role as a Business Developer at FX risk management provider Ebury. His appointment comes as part of RoboMarkets' broader strategy to establish a strong foothold in Poland. Last year, RoboMarkets announced new changes to its European business operations that the company mentioned that they will be implemented at the end of last year.

Mateusz Żelek

The Group shifted its European operations and services to serve primarily stock investors and traders, citing the market conditions. According to the company, the Frankfurt-based and BaFin-regulated entity RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH became the new base for serving European retail clients, concentrating exclusively on stocks, bonds, and ETFs.

Commenting on the changes, Vanyo Walter, the Director of RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH, said: "Moving forward, RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH will continuously expand its stock offerings and markets, optimize trading conditions, and maintain a stable, competitive, and attractive environment for clients."

"We believe the market for self-investing and trading in stocks will grow significantly in Europe, and we are committed to becoming one of the leading stockbrokers in the region."

Meanwhile, the announcement mentioned that the Cyprus-based and CySEC-regulated RoboMarkets Ltd institutional broker will no longer serve retail clients from early 2025. The adjustments are expected to enable the firm to continuously focus on and permanently optimize the technological, execution, and other top-quality aspects of its products.