New Head of Business Development at PLUGIT Brings BlackRock Experience

Friday, 10/01/2025 | 09:55 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Myria Evdokimou previously held senior roles at FX CFD Investment Management, CIF Portfolio Management, and Exclusive Capital.
  • The firm has recently appointed Maria Pittashi as Business Strategy Manager.
Myria Evdokimou announced on LinkedIn that she has started a new role as Head of Business Development & Partnerships at PLUGIT. In her post, she expressed her joy about this new chapter.

Evdokimou wrote: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Business Development & Partnerships at PLUGIT.”

New Business Development Leader Joins PLUGIT

Before joining PLUGIT, Evdokimou held various business development roles. She was an Executive Director at FX CFD Investment Management for over two and a half years, where she focused on customer relationships, strategic planning, and partnerships.

Prior to this, she worked as a Business Development Consultant at CIF Portfolio Management Company for eight months. Her earlier experience includes a brief tenure as Chief Business Development Officer at Exclusive Capital in 2021, where she managed investment strategies and fund distribution.

PLUGIT Adds BlackRock Experience to Team

Evdokimou also worked at BlackRock in London for four years, serving as Client Account Manager and Client Experience Manager. In these roles, Evdokimou was responsible for relationship development, strategic planning, and customer engagement. Her career has centered on business development, partnerships, and institutional sales.

Meanwhile, PLUGIT has appointed Maria Pittashi as Business Strategy Manager, as reported by Finance Magnates earlier. Pittashi's responsibilities include shaping long-term goals, identifying strengths and opportunities, and addressing weaknesses and threats. She will also oversee organizational effectiveness to improve efficiency.

Based in Cyprus, PLUGIT offers solutions for partner management, risk management , money management, admin portals, and CRMs, according to its website. It serves over 100 platforms in the forex industry.

Management and Trading Support System for MT4 and MT5 Brokers

With over a decade of experience in the fintech industry, PLUGIT is recognized for providing technology solutions designed to enhance profitability and operational efficiency for brokers and stakeholders globally.

The company offers solutions in partner management, risk management, bonus management, money management, and CRM. Its primary product, YOONIT, is a modular management and trading support system that includes comprehensive solutions and back-office tools for both MT4 and MT5 brokers.

Source: LinkedIn

