"Traders Gravitate Towards Established Names, We Must Build Trust": Ultima Markets' Yiu

"Traders Gravitate Towards Established Names, We Must Build Trust": Ultima Markets’ Yiu

Monday, 03/02/2025 | 11:11 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • Finance Magnates recently sat down with Ernest Yiu, Vice President of Marketing at Ultima Markets, to discuss the broker's plans and challenges.
  • "APAC is a major region for all brokers due to its growing trading population, [but there are] significant opportunities in Europe, Africa, and Latin America."
Ernest Yiu

"One of the biggest challenges we faced as a new brand was building trust and recognition in a competitive market," Ernest Yiu, Vice President of Marketing at Ultima Markets, told Finance Magnates. He added: "Traders often gravitate towards established names out of habit, which means we had to work harder to prove our reliability, transparency, and commitment to providing exceptional service."

Increasing Brand Exposure

Ultima Markets was founded in 2016 but is still a new brokerage brand in the crowded forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) trading space. The main challenge for new market entrants is building brand value.

While most brokers choose sports sponsorship to strengthen their brand, Ultima Markets took a different path. It recently became the first CFDs broker to join the United Nations Global Compact to support its initiatives towards sustainability.

"The purpose of this kind of campaign or collaboration," Yiu added, "is to engage with our users and increase brand exposure in order to build trust and confidence among our audience and existing clients."

However, the broker is also enhancing its offerings to traders. "We focus on creating a robust infrastructure that offers traders fast execution , low spreads, and excellent customer support," Yiu added. "We built a strong online presence through educational content, social media, and events that helped us connect with traders and showcase our expertise."

Intrestingly, Finance Magnates recently reported that the offshore unit of a Russian forex broker rebranded as Ultima Markets. With this, now there are two Ultima Markets brand in the market. Although Yiu's Ultima Markets highlighted that it will "take all necessary measures, including legal recourse, to protect" its brand.

APAC Has a Growing Trading Population

Ultima Markets operates with licences in Cyprus, South Africa, and Mauritius, enabling the broker to operate in the European Union as well as many emerging markets. Yiu highlighted that although "APAC is a major region for all brokers due to its growing trading population,” his company also sees “significant opportunities in Europe, Africa, and Latin America."

"We tailor our services to meet the unique needs of different regions, providing language support, localised payment options, and region-specific educational content. Developed markets bring experienced traders who seek advanced tools and strategies," said Yiu, adding: "Emerging markets offer opportunities to educate and grow a new generation of traders."

According to Similarweb, almost a quarter of Ultima Markets website' traffic comes from Malaysia, followed by Italy and Japan. Two emerging countries, Vietnam and India, also contribute significantly to the incoming traffic to the broker's website.

Yiu further pointed out opportunities in both emerging and well-established markets, saying: "While emerging markets offer significant potential, the UK and European markets remain key regions with advanced trading communities."

Elaborating on Ultima Markets' strategy, he said: "In developed markets, we focus on building deeper relationships through affiliate programmes, IB partnerships, and premium educational content. Emerging markets require a different approach, focusing on beginner-friendly tools like copy trading, webinars, and simplified platforms to make trading accessible."

"Both markets are very important, and our strategy is to provide tailored solutions that address the unique needs of each market."

"AI Is an Essential Part of Our Operation"

Nowadays, brokers are also actively adopting artificial intelligence (AI) in their operations, and Ultima Markets is no exception. "AI is becoming an essential part of our operations, particularly in marketing," Yiu revealed.

"We leverage AI tools to enhance visual design, streamline video editing, and personalise client engagement," he explained. "AI helps us fine-tune our content to match the interests of different trader segments. It enhances customer support through chatbots and automated responses, improving response times and service quality."

However, AI is still not a threat to the workforce in this industry, as Yiu pointed out: "We remain committed to hiring and retaining top talent to maintain a human touch in our services."

