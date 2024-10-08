Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

IFX Payments Brings On CRO with 20 Years of FX and Payments Expertise

Tuesday, 08/10/2024 | 13:08 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Glenn Uniacke, formerly of Moneycorp, will lead sales and client strategies at the firm.
  • He began his career at Bankers Trust and has also worked at Barclays.
Glenn Uniacke
Glenn Uniacke, IFX Payments

International fintech company IFX Payments has appointed Glenn Uniacke as its first Chief Revenue Officer. Uniacke has over 20 years of experience in foreign exchange (FX) and global payments.

In his new role, he will oversee the sales teams at IFX Payments. He is responsible for managing client acquisition and retention strategies.

CRO’s Journey Through Finance

Before joining IFX, Uniacke was the managing director and chief commercial officer at Moneycorp. He worked there for 20 years, starting as a senior dealer. Uniacke began his career at Bankers Trust in Sydney. Afterward, he moved back to London and worked at Barclays.

“IFX is a best-in-class payments provider that delivers great service and has fostered considerable customer loyalty,” commented Glenn Uniacke, CRO at IFX Payments.

“I was drawn to the ambition and drive of Will and his team, as well as the company’s clear potential for further growth, both in the UK and internationally. I’m excited to be joining the business and playing my part in its next chapter.”

Will Marwick, CEO at IFX Payments
Will Marwick, CEO at IFX Payments, Source: LinkedIn

Earlier, IFX Payments reported a strong financial performance for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, with profits increasing by 59% to £9.2 million and revenue rising by 25% to £41 million, as reported by Finance Magnates. This growth reflects the rising demand for international payment solutions.

Research from the Bank of England predicts the value of cross-border payments will reach $250 billion by 2027. According to the company, its ibanq product, a multi-currency virtual IBAN account, has contributed to its success.

Expanding Senior Management Team

In the past year, IFX has also expanded its senior management team. Sara Cass was hired as Chief Compliance Officer, and Graham Ridley joined as Strategy Director.

Commenting on the new appointment, Will Marwick, CEO at IFX Payments, said: “Glenn is a fantastic addition to IFX and we’re delighted to welcome him on board as we look to expand and build on the momentum of the last 12 months. His wealth of FX experience and proven ability to drive growth in the global payments space will be huge assets.”

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
