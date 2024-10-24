Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

zondacrypto Adds AS Monaco to Growing Sports Portfolio

Thursday, 24/10/2024 | 17:30 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The French Ligue 1 team joins the lineup of football clubs partnering with the crypto exchange.
  • The platform previously announced separate deals with Italian Juventus and Atalanta.
The cryptocurrency exchange zondacrypto revelaed today (Thursday) that AS Monaco has joined its roster of football team partnerships. The announcement was made official during the platform's event in Monte Carlo.

From Football to Crypto Traders' Hearts

Football and finance have gone hand in hand for years. First, FX/CFD brokers recognized this synergy, followed by cryptocurrency exchanges. zondacrypto is no exception. The platform has now added AS Monaco, a French Ligue 1 team performing well in the current Champions League season, to its growing roster of partner football clubs.

The announcement took place in the team's home city-state during an event where zondacrypto officially listed its previously introduced native ZND token.

The exchange has established strong sports connections, partnering with Juventus FC and featuring their former goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, as well as recently joining forces with Atalanta BC. Their commitment to Italian sports is further demonstrated through collaboration with soccer legend Giorgio Chiellini and sponsorship of the prestigious cycling race Giro d'Italia.

While AS Monaco is a French team, the region maintains a strong Italian influence, being just kilometers from the Italian border. This focus on supporting athletes in this European region is strategic: Italy has become zondacrypto's second-largest market after Poland.

Italy Becomes Second Most Important Market for zondacrypto

In an exclusive conversation with Finance Magnates, company CEO Przemyslaw Kral revealed two months ago that enhanced marketing efforts through visual presence at major sporting events, including matches and cycling events, were key to their success.

A year ago, Italy ranked as zondacrypto's seventh market in terms of revenue and trading volume. Customer numbers increased tenfold in the second half of 2023 compared to the first half.

Przemysław Kral, CEO of zondacrypto
Przemysław Kral, CEO of zondacrypto, Source: LinkedIn

According to Kral, this positively affected the exchange's broader statistics.

“Comparing the last half of last year and the first half of this year, the share of payments in EUR increased by over 50%,” the zondacrypto CEO commented in a conversation with Finance Magnates. “And users of our exchange deposit more than they withdraw from it, the difference is around 6%.”

The newly introduced native ZND token, launched Thursday at the Monte Carlo event, aims to enhance the platform's attractiveness. The token was issued in several rounds, with public sales reaching 24.5 million ZND tokens valued at nearly €2 million, involving approximately 5,300 participants.

