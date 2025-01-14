Why Is Bitcoin Price Going Up? BTC Prediction After Bullish Buy Signal

Bitcoin price rebounds to $97,000 after testing critical support at $89,398.
BTC technical analysis shows a bullish pin bar signaling potential upward movement.
Analysts predict Bitcoin targets from $180,000 to $1 million by 2025.
Bitcoin's
price (BTC) is making significant gains on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, adding
over $2,000 to its value. However, Monday saw the market shaken, with the price
briefly dropping to a two-month low below the critical $90,000 psychological
level.
In this
article, I review what triggered the sudden drop, why the Bitcoin price is
going up today, and how to interpret the bullish pin bar above the 50-day
exponential moving average—a potentially strong buy signal.
Why Is Bitcoin Price Up Today?
On Tuesday,
Bitcoin is trading above $97,000 on Binance, marking its highest value in a
week. The cryptocurrency is currently up 2.7%, with altcoins following suit.
Ethereum (ETH) has gained 4.9% over the past 24 hours, reaching
$3,200, while XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has
risen 7% to $2.56.
As shown in
the chart below, Bitcoin's price remains in a consolidation phase that has been
in place since November, with the lower boundary near $92,000 and the upper
limit at its previous high of $98,000.
The
temporary panic was also evident in the derivatives market: within four days,
investors pulled $1.6 billion from cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs),
marking one of the longest selling streaks in recent times.
Over the
past 24 hours, both bulls and bears have incurred losses. Approximately $500
million in leveraged positions were liquidated across the market, with nearly
equal distribution between long and short positions. Bitcoin accounted for over
20% of this activity, with $44 million liquidated from long positions and $72
million from shorts.
Analysts
attribute the recent decline in Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market
to two primary factors: so-called “Trump Trade” and monetary policy.
According
to the CME’s FedWatch tool, the probability of a rate cut at the next meeting,
scheduled for January 29, is just 2.7%. The market is currently pricing in a
stronger likelihood (around 40%) of a cut to the 4.00–4.25% range in the second
half of the year. Earlier expectations were for a more aggressive path of rate
cuts, which was expected to fuel risk assets such as cryptocurrencies and
stocks.
Moreover, the
initial euphoria surrounding Trump's pro-crypto stance has given way to more
cautious market sentiment. While Trump's upcoming presidency promised to make
the U.S. the "crypto capital of the world," investors are now
focusing on immediate economic realities rather than future policy promises.
The
cryptocurrency decline isn't occurring in isolation. The selloff in Treasury
markets has created a ripple effect across various asset classes, affecting
both crypto and traditional markets. This broader market reaction demonstrates
Bitcoin's increasing correlation with conventional risk assets.
Will Bitcoin Keep Going
Up? BTC Price Prediction and Technical Analysis
The bullish
pin bar tested the 50 EMA and two critical support levels: $92,000 and $90,000.
All three
levels held, and the price responded with an immediate increase the following
day.
This strong
bullish signal confirmed the lower boundary of the consolidation range,
signaling that buyers are likely to actively defend the green-marked support
zone.
While
Bitcoin remains in consolidation, this reaction suggests, from a purely
technical standpoint, the potential for a move towards $103,000 (the 2025
highs) and ultimately $108,000, the all-time high (ATH) to date.
Bitcoin Price Key Support
and Resistance Levels
Support
Resistance
$90,000 – psychological round
level
$100,000 – psychological round
level
$92,000 – local lows tested in
November, December and January
$103,000 – highs from 2025
50 EMA – currently at $94,482
$108,000 – current ATH
Breaking
above the current all-time high is a necessary condition for considering
ambitious forecasts for 2025 and beyond. Some of these projections are
truly bold.
Bitcoin Price Prediction:
Will BTC Reach $1 Million?
Late last
year, I explored the question, "Will
Bitcoin hit $1 million?" According to Jeff Park, Head of Alpha
Strategies at Bitwise Asset Management, this could be possible if the U.S.
government were to adopt a Bitcoin reserve strategy. However, he currently
assigns only a 10% probability to this scenario.
"Bitcoin
has already survived for 15 years. This makes investors start to believe that
it can last for decades to come." – Hayes commented. “BTC will be here for
the next 15, 20, 100 years. I think it will be a store of value. I can use it
to pay for things I need, so I'm going to take 2%, 3%, 4%, 5%, 10% of my
retirement income or savings and start buying that asset now.”
Bitcoin's
price is rising due to a strong bullish pin bar forming above critical support
levels, signaling strong buying activity. Market sentiment improved as Bitcoin
rebounded from a two-month low of $89,398 to trade above $97,000. This movement
reflects consolidation within the $92,000–$98,000 range, supported by technical
indicators and broader market optimism.
Will Bitcoin Rise Again?
Bitcoin's
price is expected to rise further based on technical analysis. If it breaks
through key resistance at $103,000, it could test the all-time high of
$108,000. Long-term projections remain optimistic, with some experts predicting
significant gains by 2025, assuming market conditions remain favorable.
Why Is Bitcoin So Valuable
Today?
Bitcoin's
value stems from its status as a decentralized digital asset with limited
supply, serving as a hedge against inflation and a potential store of value.
Its increasing adoption, network security, and potential as a global reserve
asset contribute to its high valuation.
Why Did Bitcoin Fall
Recently?
Bitcoin's
recent decline was driven by market reactions to expectations of prolonged
higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve. Strong U.S. economic data
reduced the likelihood of rate cuts, pressuring risk assets like
cryptocurrencies. Additionally, shifting sentiment around pro-crypto policies
under the upcoming U.S. administration added to market uncertainty.
How Much Will Bitcoin Cost
in 2025?
Bitcoin's
2025 price predictions vary widely. Analysts forecast potential highs ranging
from $180,000 (VanEck) to over $1 million (Arthur Hayes), depending on adoption
trends, macroeconomic conditions, and regulatory developments. A more
conservative estimate places Bitcoin at $180,000, reflecting steady growth
without speculative excess.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
Singapore Blocks Polymarket: Calls It an “Illegal Gambling Site”
