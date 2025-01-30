Why Is Bitcoin Going Up Today? BTC Price Surges After Trump Media and Fed Decisions

Bitcoin surged past $105,000, reacting to the latest Fed interest rate decision.
The BTC price rally was also fueled by Trump’s fintech and crypto push.
Let’s check why Bitcoin is surging and what the newest BTC price predictions are.
The world's
leading cryptocurrency continues its impressive run, reaching new heights as
Bitcoin (BTC) price surged past $105,500 on Thursday. This remarkable price
action comes amid two significant developments that have reshaped market
sentiment.
Why is Bitcoin Surging? Federal
Reserve's Steady Hand
The Federal
Reserve's (Fed’s) latest policy decision has provided a strong foundation for
Bitcoin's upward momentum. In a widely anticipated move, the central bank
maintained interest rates at 4.25%-4.50%, demonstrating a cautious approach to
monetary policy. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's measured stance, emphasizing no
rush to implement further rate adjustments, has created a stable environment
for risk assets.
BREAKING: The Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady, defying pressure from Pres. Trump to lower them.
The decision to maintain the current level pauses a series of three consecutive interest rate cuts imposed by the Fed over the final months of 2024. pic.twitter.com/YAvRGQPDnV
While
Powell noted that the policy stance is "well-calibrated," the
cryptocurrency market has interpreted this patience as a positive signal. The
Fed's acknowledgment of stable unemployment and improving inflation readings
has reinforced investor confidence in digital assets.
Trump Media's Crypto
Embrace
A second
major catalyst for Bitcoin's surge emerged from an unexpected quarter. Trump
Media and Technology Group's announcement of Truth.Fi, its new fintech venture,
has injected fresh enthusiasm into the crypto market.
The
company's decision to allocate up to $250 million of its $700 million cash
reserves to various investments, including Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies,
represents a significant institutional endorsement.
🚨 BREAKING: Trump Media and Technology Group announces the launch of Truth. Fi, expanding into fintech with $250M in investments focusing on SMAs, ETFs, and crypto. pic.twitter.com/rlFOgXxclI
My
technical analysis reveals that Bitcoin is once again approaching the upper
boundary of a consolidation pattern that has been forming over the past two
months. The chart shows a potentially concerning double top formation, which
could activate if BTC price corrects and breaks below the lower boundary of the
sideways movement around $90-92 thousand. This could potentially open the path
for a correction toward the November lows near $70 thousand.
The
cryptocurrency market appears to be entering a new phase of maturity. The Fed's
measured approach to monetary policy provides a stable backdrop for continued
growth, while increasing institutional adoption through initiatives like
Truth.Fi suggests broader mainstream acceptance.
Bitcoin Price Prediction:
$117K Soon
Bitcoin's
price trajectory continues to show remarkable strength, with analysts
projecting potential movement between $95,000 and $117,000 in the coming weeks.
This forecast comes amid significant market developments and institutional
interest.
Vugar Usi
Zade, Bitget's COO, offers a particularly bullish perspective on Bitcoin's
future: "Given Bitcoin's scarcity, with a total supply of 21 million, and
its narrative as digital gold, in the long term, with more funds flowing in and
market maturation, Bitcoin is expected to exhibit a steadily rising price trend.”
Bitcoin is
surging due to two key factors: the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain
interest rates at 4.25%-4.50%, which has created a stable environment for risk
assets, and Trump Media and Technology Group’s new fintech initiative,
Truth.Fi, which signals increased institutional adoption. Additionally, Trump’s
pro-crypto stance and the company's allocation of up to $250 million in crypto
investments have further boosted market sentiment.
What will Bitcoin be worth
in 2025?
Analysts
have projected that Bitcoin could reach new highs in 2025, with some estimates
suggesting prices could exceed $200,000. While shorter-term forecasts place
Bitcoin between $95,000 and $117,000, the long-term outlook remains bullish,
supported by increasing institutional interest and Bitcoin’s scarcity.
Is Bitcoin expected to
rise?
Yes,
Bitcoin is expected to continue rising, with analysts predicting potential
price increases driven by institutional adoption, ETF approvals, and favorable
macroeconomic conditions. However, volatility remains a factor, with risks tied
to regulatory policies, market sentiment, and macroeconomic factors. Despite
possible corrections, the long-term trend for Bitcoin is expected to remain
upward.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
