Why Is Bitcoin Going Up Today? BTC Price Surges After Trump Media and Fed Decisions

Thursday, 30/01/2025 | 10:18 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Bitcoin surged past $105,000, reacting to the latest Fed interest rate decision.
  • The BTC price rally was also fueled by Trump’s fintech and crypto push.
  • Let’s check why Bitcoin is surging and what the newest BTC price predictions are.
Graphic shows a gold Bitcoin coin laying on the background full of colorfull stones
Why is Bitcoin price Up? Check current BTC price prediction and technical analysis

The world's leading cryptocurrency continues its impressive run, reaching new heights as Bitcoin (BTC) price surged past $105,500 on Thursday. This remarkable price action comes amid two significant developments that have reshaped market sentiment.

Why is Bitcoin Surging? Federal Reserve's Steady Hand

The Federal Reserve's (Fed’s) latest policy decision has provided a strong foundation for Bitcoin's upward momentum. In a widely anticipated move, the central bank maintained interest rates at 4.25%-4.50%, demonstrating a cautious approach to monetary policy. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's measured stance, emphasizing no rush to implement further rate adjustments, has created a stable environment for risk assets.

While Powell noted that the policy stance is "well-calibrated," the cryptocurrency market has interpreted this patience as a positive signal. The Fed's acknowledgment of stable unemployment and improving inflation readings has reinforced investor confidence in digital assets.

Trump Media's Crypto Embrace

A second major catalyst for Bitcoin's surge emerged from an unexpected quarter. Trump Media and Technology Group's announcement of Truth.Fi, its new fintech venture, has injected fresh enthusiasm into the crypto market.

The company's decision to allocate up to $250 million of its $700 million cash reserves to various investments, including Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, represents a significant institutional endorsement.

During his campaign, Trump voiced strong backing for digital assets, pledging to position the United States as the leading hub for cryptocurrency. He also introduced his own meme coin, which quickly gained widespread support within a single day.

Why is Bitcoin Going Up? BTC Price Reaches Weekly Highs

The combined effect of these developments has been substantial. Bitcoin demonstrated remarkable resilience, first climbing 2.42% to $103,747 on Wednesday, followed by an additional 1.7% gain today, reaching an intraday high of $105,563. This price action suggests growing institutional confidence in cryptocurrency as a legitimate asset class.

Bitcoin is currently moving inside a consolidation. Source: Tradingview.com
Bitcoin is currently moving inside a consolidation. Source: Tradingview.com

My technical analysis reveals that Bitcoin is once again approaching the upper boundary of a consolidation pattern that has been forming over the past two months. The chart shows a potentially concerning double top formation, which could activate if BTC price corrects and breaks below the lower boundary of the sideways movement around $90-92 thousand. This could potentially open the path for a correction toward the November lows near $70 thousand.

However, I currently view this as a distant scenario. As long as the $100 thousand level continues to act as support, I lean more towards potential retests of the upper consolidation boundary and attempts to establish new all-time highs above $108 thousand.

The cryptocurrency market appears to be entering a new phase of maturity. The Fed's measured approach to monetary policy provides a stable backdrop for continued growth, while increasing institutional adoption through initiatives like Truth.Fi suggests broader mainstream acceptance.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $117K Soon

Bitcoin's price trajectory continues to show remarkable strength, with analysts projecting potential movement between $95,000 and $117,000 in the coming weeks. This forecast comes amid significant market developments and institutional interest.

Vugar Usi Zade, Bitget's COO
Vugar Usi Zade, Bitget's COO

Vugar Usi Zade, Bitget's COO, offers a particularly bullish perspective on Bitcoin's future: "Given Bitcoin's scarcity, with a total supply of 21 million, and its narrative as digital gold, in the long term, with more funds flowing in and market maturation, Bitcoin is expected to exhibit a steadily rising price trend.”

While the market shows strong bullish indicators, Usi Zade adds a note of caution: "Despite the broader market participation brought by the ETF approval, investors should still be aware of Bitcoin's volatility and risks due to regulatory policies and susceptibility to macroeconomic factors, regulatory changes, and market sentiment.”

The projected range of $95,000 to $117,000 aligns with broader market forecasts, with some analysts predicting even higher targets for 2025 and beyond, potentially reaching $200K.

Bitcoin Price, FAQ

Why is Bitcoin surging again?

Bitcoin is surging due to two key factors: the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates at 4.25%-4.50%, which has created a stable environment for risk assets, and Trump Media and Technology Group’s new fintech initiative, Truth.Fi, which signals increased institutional adoption. Additionally, Trump’s pro-crypto stance and the company's allocation of up to $250 million in crypto investments have further boosted market sentiment.

What will Bitcoin be worth in 2025?

Analysts have projected that Bitcoin could reach new highs in 2025, with some estimates suggesting prices could exceed $200,000. While shorter-term forecasts place Bitcoin between $95,000 and $117,000, the long-term outlook remains bullish, supported by increasing institutional interest and Bitcoin’s scarcity.

Is Bitcoin expected to rise?

Yes, Bitcoin is expected to continue rising, with analysts predicting potential price increases driven by institutional adoption, ETF approvals, and favorable macroeconomic conditions. However, volatility remains a factor, with risks tied to regulatory policies, market sentiment, and macroeconomic factors. Despite possible corrections, the long-term trend for Bitcoin is expected to remain upward.

Bitcoin (BTC)
federal reserve
donald trump
bitcoin
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
More Videos

