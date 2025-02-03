Why Is Bitcoin Going Down? BTC Price Tests 3-Week Low amid Strong Dollar, Weak Wall Street

Bitcoin drops 14% to $91,281 as Trump announces 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico.
Altcoins face a severe bloodbath, with ETH down 20% and XRP 30%, triggering mass liquidations.
However, technical analysis shows strong BTC support at $92K, with potential recovery signals.
Bitcoin
(BTC) price continues its fourth day of decline, testing the lowest levels in
nearly a month on Monday, February 3, 2025. Since last Friday, the drops
reached almost 14% at one point, reacting to reports about new tariff plans
from the new-old U.S. President Donald Trump.
The sudden
BTC slump also triggered panic in altcoins, causing a temporary flash crash.
Let's examine why Bitcoin is falling and what caused such a strong reaction in
the cryptocurrency market.
Why Is Bitcoin Price Down
Today? Trump's Tariffs Shake Markets
Donald
Trump announced on Sunday that he's imposing 25% tariffs on neighboring Canada
and Mexico. The new rules are set to take effect on Tuesday, and the president
simultaneously announced that similar trade fees will soon be imposed on the
European Union (EU).
In
response, Wall Street futures contracts recorded a significant decline: Dow
dropped 1.4% (over 600 points), and S&P 500 futures fell 1.9%. The
tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 2.4%. The U.S. dollar automatically surged, rising 1%
against a weighted basket of currencies.
Given this
market configuration and panic, Bitcoin's decline was almost inevitable.
Bitcoin is
currently trading at $95,700, down 2.3% compared to Sunday's close. However,
the decline was much steeper, reaching almost 7% at one point overnight.
Bitcoin is now in its fourth consecutive day of decline, during which it has
fallen about 14% and is testing the $91,281 level, the lowest since January 13.
"The
writing was on the wall,” said Nigel Green, the CEO of financial firm deVere Group. “This was entirely foreseeable. Yet, too
many market participants buried their heads in the sand, convinced that the
worst wouldn’t materialize. Now, the consequences are here, and investors need
to act—fast.”
Will Bitcoin Fall? BTC Technical
Analysis Shows Strong Support
Investors
should closely watch how Monday’s session closes. If the $92,000 level holds
and the session ends significantly higher—around current levels, for example—it
will signal that buyers are ready to defend this level and accumulate BTC in
its vicinity.
But what if
a breakout occurs? In that case, the $83,000 area will become critical, as it
aligns with the 200 EMA, which serves as both support and an indicator that the
uptrend has remained intact since October. Only a drop below this moving
average would signal to me that sellers are gaining momentum.
“The markets will remain highly reactive
in the coming days and weeks. Investors must position themselves strategically
to mitigate risks and seize opportunities as assets reprice," Green added.
Altcoin Bloodbath: Ethereum,
XRP, DOGE and TRUMP Down
The scale
of the decline in the cryptocurrency market is perfectly illustrated by leveraged
position liquidation data. Over the last 24 hours, $2.26 billion in leveraged
positions were wiped out, including $1.88 billion in long positions. The most
liquidations were observed not in Bitcoin ($411.8 million) but Ethereum
($611.6 million), which experienced one of the most severe drops.
The fear
and greed index automatically fell to 39 points, indicating fear among
cryptocurrency investors. The total ecosystem volume shrank to $3.11 trillion,
falling to the lowest levels since November.
Bitcoin Price, FAQ
Why Bitcoin price is
falling?
The primary
catalyst has been Donald Trump's announcement of new trade tariffs, which
sparked broader market uncertainty. The cryptocurrency market, increasingly
correlated with traditional financial markets, reacted strongly to this news.
Additionally, the strengthening U.S. dollar and declining stock futures have
created a risk-off environment where investors are moving away from volatile
assets like cryptocurrencies.
Will BTC rise again?
The
cryptocurrency maintains strong technical support around $92,000, which has
proven to be a reliable defense line over the past two months. The upcoming
Bitcoin halving event in 2024, combined with increasing institutional adoption
and the success of spot Bitcoin ETFs, provides a solid foundation for potential
future growth. However, short-term volatility should be expected as the market
digests current geopolitical and economic uncertainties.
What is causing crypto to
fall today?
The current
crypto market downturn is primarily driven by macroeconomic factors and market
sentiment. Trump's protectionist trade policies have triggered a broader market
sell-off, affecting both traditional and crypto markets. This has led to
significant liquidations of leveraged positions, particularly in altcoins,
creating a cascade effect across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The fear and
greed index dropping to 39 points reflects the current market anxiety,
contributing to the selling pressure.
What will be the price of
Bitcoin in 2025?
While some
analysts project potential prices ranging from $150,000 to $250,000 by 2025,
citing institutional adoption and scarcity after the halving, these predictions
should be viewed with caution.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
Grayscale Joins XRP ETF Race: Applies to Convert Its Trust
