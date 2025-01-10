Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Why Is Bitcoin Going Down? BTC Price Falls to Lowest Levels Since November

Friday, 10/01/2025 | 17:57 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Bitcoin drops to $91,200 amid strong US economic data. Fed rate cut hopes diminish as the dollar strengthens.
  • Analysts maintain a bullish outlook despite correction. Standard Chartered predicts $200K by 2025 end.
  • Technical analysis shows that Bitcoin bulls are still in charge and the BTC price may rebound.
Bitcoin token with large red B sign
Why is Bitcoin price going down?

Bitcoin has experienced a significant decline this week, with the cryptocurrency dropping from its recent high above $100,000 to around $91,200. This sharp downturn has sent ripples through the entire crypto market, triggering substantial liquidations and traders uncertainty.

Let’s check why Bitcoin is going down and analyze if BTC price can rebound in the coming days and weeks.

Why Is Bitcoin Falling? BTC Price Declined Three Days In a Row

Bitcoin's price during the Friday session on January 10, 2025, halted at a local support zone, ending a three-day decline after briefly rebounding above the psychological $100,000 mark.

From a technical perspective, concerns arise as the price dropped below the 50-day exponential moving average. However, the current levels align with the local lows formed during the consolidation phase observed since mid-November.

Alongside Bitcoin, other major cryptocurrencies also experienced losses, with similar downward trends noted in XRP and Cardano.

Major cryptocurrencies were falling in the last days. Source: CoinMarketCap.com
Major cryptocurrencies have been falling in the last few days. Source: CoinMarketCap.com

At the time of writing, Bitcoin changes hands at $94,300, rebounding from the local lows.

Bitcoin price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap.com
Bitcoin price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap.com

Let’s examine the factors behind the recent decline in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies .

Market Impact and Economic Factors

The primary catalyst for this decline has been stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data, particularly in the services sector and labor market. This robust economic performance has diminished hopes for aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025, leading to a spike in Treasury yields and a strengthening U.S. dollar.

The market reaction has been severe, with over $390 million in total crypto liquidations occurring in the last 24 hours, of which approximately $54 million was specifically in Bitcoin positions.

Bitcoin leveraged positions liquidations. Source: Coinglass.com
Bitcoin leveraged positions liquidations. Source: Coinglass.com

Government and Institutional Factors

Adding to the selling pressure is the U.S. government's planned liquidation of 69,370 Bitcoins seized from the Silk Road marketplace. This substantial amount, valued at approximately $6.5 billion, is scheduled for sale through the U.S. Marshals Service, creating additional market uncertainty. Furthermore, institutional sentiment has weakened, with significant ETF outflows and declining confidence among major investors.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis and Market Outlook

Looking at Bitcoin from a technical perspective, we see that the price is currently utilizing the lower boundary of the consolidation channel formed since mid-November. Although it has dropped below the previously mentioned 50-day EMA, this should not cause concern for bulls and buyers. As long as the sideways channel between the $91,000 support and the nearly $108,000 resistance remains intact, bears are likely to stay on the sidelines.

Bitcoin chart showing technical analysis
Bitcoin technical analysis. Source: Tradingview.com

Moreover, in my opinion, even if the current formation highlighted in purple on the chart breaks, it could present an opportunity to acquire Bitcoin at more attractive, lower prices. The next technical support level is around $80,500, marked by the local highs from mid-November. Another support level lies just below $73,000, corresponding to the October peaks. In my view, only a drop below this level would signify that sellers are regaining control.

The ultimate support zone separating buyers' dominance from sellers' lies near $60,000, representing the lows from three months ago. I would consider any movement above these levels as a healthy correction within an extended upward trend.

Regarding resistance levels currently visible on Bitcoin ’s chart, in addition to the upper boundary of the consolidation channel, key levels include just under $100,000, reflecting the peaks from the second half of November, and $102,700, representing the recent highs established at the beginning of this year.

Bitcoin price support and resistance zones

Type

Zone/Level

Description

Support

$91,000

The lower boundary of the current consolidation channel.

Support

$80,500

Local highs from mid-November.

Support

$73,000

Peaks from October.

Support

$60,000

Lows from three months ago, separating buyers from sellers.

Resistance

$100,000

Peaks from the second half of November.

Resistance

$102,700

Recent highs established at the beginning of this year.

Resistance

$108,000

The upper boundary of the current consolidation channel.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Future Prospects

Despite the current downturn, many analysts maintain optimistic long-term projections for Bitcoin. Standard Chartered Bank forecasts a price target of $200,000 by the end of 2025, while other prominent analysts project values ranging from $150,000 to $250,000.

These bullish predictions are based on factors such as increased institutional adoption, the impact of Bitcoin ETFs, and the potential implementation of crypto-friendly policies under the incoming administration.

Here's a table summarizing recent Bitcoin price predictions from various analysts and institutions:

Source

Predicted Price

Timeframe

Notes

H.C. Wainwright

$225,000

End of 2025

Anticipates a significant bull market, with Bitcoin reaching $225,000 by the end of 2025.

Standard Chartered

$200,000

2025

Projects Bitcoin to reach $200,000 in 2025, driven by increased institutional adoption.

Fundstrat Global Advisors

$250,000

2025

Analyst Tom Lee predicts Bitcoin will hit $250,000 in 2025, citing favorable market conditions.

Chamath Palihapitiya

$500,000

October 2025

Venture capitalist suggests Bitcoin could reach $500,000 by October 2025, with potential for $1 million by 2040.

PlanB (Stock-to-Flow Model)

$800,000

2025

Predicts Bitcoin could reach $150,000 by the end of 2024 and potentially $800,000 by 2025, based on the S2F model.

CoinLore

$222,000

2025

Forecasts Bitcoin to hit $221,485 by 2025, with a potential rise to $369,701 by 2030.

Finder's Panel

$113,300

End of 2025

Average prediction from crypto industry specialists, expecting Bitcoin to reach $113,364 by year-end 2025.

Changelly

$115,000

2025

Analysts predict a maximum price of $114,857 for Bitcoin in 2025, with an average of around $96,455.

BeInCrypto

$189,300

2025

Projects Bitcoin to reach a high of $189,313 in 2025, considering historical price patterns and market cycles.

MarketWatch

$150,000

2025

Suggests Bitcoin could hit $150,000 in 2025, based on historical trends and post-halving rallies.

The market's immediate focus remains on whether Bitcoin can stabilize and regain momentum above the psychological $100,000 level. While short-term volatility persists, historical patterns suggest that such corrections often precede significant rallies, particularly in the context of Bitcoin's four-year cycle.

Bitcoin Price, FAQ

Will Bitcoin Crash?

While Bitcoin has experienced a significant decline recently, dropping to around $91,200, analysts see this as a healthy correction rather than a crash. Key support levels remain intact, with $91,000 and $80,500 providing potential floors. A drop below $73,000 or $60,000 could signal a more bearish trend, but this is not the current outlook.

Will Bitcoin Go Back Up?

Bitcoin has already rebounded slightly to $94,300 from its local low. Long-term forecasts remain optimistic, with analysts predicting prices ranging from $150,000 to $250,000 by 2025. Factors such as institutional adoption and the impact of Bitcoin ETFs are expected to drive future growth.

Why Is Bitcoin Down?

Bitcoin's recent decline is attributed to stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data, which reduced hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts. This strengthened the U.S. dollar and increased Treasury yields, creating a challenging environment for cryptocurrencies. Additionally, the planned sale of seized Bitcoins by the U.S. government and weak institutional sentiment have added to the selling pressure.

How Much is Bitcoin Worth?

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at approximately $94,300, rebounding from its recent low of $91,200. It remains below the psychological $100,000 mark but within a consolidation range between $91,000 and $108,000.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
