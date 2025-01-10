Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Ripple (XRP) Funding Rates Turn Negative: Will the Cryptocurrency Plunge?

Friday, 10/01/2025 | 06:49 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • A negative funding rate indicates more short sellers in the derivatives market than traders with long positions.
  • XRP still has $4.2 billion in open interest.
XRP

XRP, the cryptocurrency supporting the Ripple blockchain, might experience bearish momentum as funding rates have turned negative on multiple derivatives exchanges today (Friday). Although the rates shifted into the positive region on many exchanges, some still show negative rates.

Bearish Movement Ahead?

XRP funding rates refer to the periodic payments exchanged between traders in a perpetual futures market, depending on the relative demand for long and short positions. These rates are used to maintain the price of XRP perpetual contracts close to the underlying spot price.

If the rates are negative, there are more short sellers in the market than traders taking long positions. Similarly, a positive funding rate indicates the dominance of long positions in the market.

XRP funding rates over time; Source: Coinglass
XRP funding rates over time; Source: Coinglass

The average XRP funding rate hovers around the 0.01 per cent level. However, in the last 24 hours, it has flipped to the negative region, indicating a possible decline in the XRP price.

The dollar value of Ripple's XRP jumped significantly since November, following the election of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States. Further, the confirmation of the resignation of Gary Gensler as the Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) further boosted the cryptocurrency price.

XRP’s value peaked in mid-December, crossing $2.5 apiece compared to $0.54 only two months ago, an increase of 363 per cent. However, the value still remains much lower than the token’s all-time high value in January 2018.

Returning to the recent rally, sentiment is turning bearish, and analysts expect that the XRP price might test the $2.2 level. At the time of writing, the token is trading at $2.3.

Movement of XRP price in the last 1 month; Source: Coinmarketcap.com
Movement of XRP price in the last 1 month; Source: Coinmarketcap.com

Meanwhile, the long-term performance of XRP is projected to have significant upside potential, as some analysts believe it can reach $5 in 2025.

Developments around XRP

With the recent ongoing adoption of cryptocurrencies into mainstream financial markets, XRP is also showing promise. Multiple companies have filed for approval for the listing of XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), but the SEC has yet to approve any.

Furthermore, the adoption of Ripple is also anticipated to gain traction this year, particularly in Japan. SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao recently announced that every bank in Japan will use Ripple’s ledger by 2025 following the integration of the Interledger Protocol (ILP), which aims to streamline cross-border payments and simplify currency conversions.

Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
