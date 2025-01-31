Wall Street Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Hires Consultants to Evaluate AI and HPC

Publicly listed Wall Street Bitcoin (BTC) miner Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) has appointed two consulting firms, Appleby Strategy Group (ASG) and World Wide Technology (WWT), to assess the feasibility of integrating high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI Artificial Intelligence (AI) Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a term coined by in 1956, which defines the automation of robotics to the actual process of robotics.The evolution of technology has since led to the gradual adoption of AI in several aspects of our lives. One of the most pertinent is its impact in the financial services industry, which provides a wide range of possibilities moving forward.Ways AI Can Transform FinanceAI has the potential to transform the financial services industry forever. This can take shape in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a term coined by in 1956, which defines the automation of robotics to the actual process of robotics.The evolution of technology has since led to the gradual adoption of AI in several aspects of our lives. One of the most pertinent is its impact in the financial services industry, which provides a wide range of possibilities moving forward.Ways AI Can Transform FinanceAI has the potential to transform the financial services industry forever. This can take shape in Read this Term) operations into its infrastructure.

The consultants will evaluate all of Bitfarms' North American sites and provide recommendations for its global HPC and AI strategy.

Bitfarms Hires Consultants for HPC/AI Strategy

"Bitfarms is committed to maximizing the utility and value of our 1.2 GW North American portfolio. ASG and WWT will draw upon their substantial expertise to evaluate our sites for HPC/AI." Bitfarms CEO Ben Gagnon commented.

In addition to the feasibility study, ASG and WWT will develop sales and business expansion strategies for Bitfarms. They will also assist in marketing the company’s facilities to potential customers looking for data center Data Center A data center is a building or network used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems.This generally includes redundant or backup power supplies, redundant data communications connections, environmental controls, and various security devices. Large data centers are industrial scale operations using as much electricity as a small town.Over the past decade, data center space has been growing at an incredible rate. This has increased as more A data center is a building or network used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems.This generally includes redundant or backup power supplies, redundant data communications connections, environmental controls, and various security devices. Large data centers are industrial scale operations using as much electricity as a small town.Over the past decade, data center space has been growing at an incredible rate. This has increased as more Read this Term solutions. The move comes as Bitcoin mining firms explore diversification opportunities amid fluctuating market conditions and increasing energy costs.

"Based on active discussions over the past several months with potential HPC/AI partners and customers, we are confident that our North American portfolio pipeline, particularly sites located on the PJM grid, is strongly suited for HPC/AI," Gagnon added.

Bitfarms Operates 12 Bitcoin Data Centers

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms operates 12 Bitcoin data centers and has two more under development. The company also has hosting agreements with two additional facilities. Its operations span Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Bitfarms maintains a vertically integrated structure, managing its electrical engineering, installation services, and on-site technical repair centers.

Focusing on Sustainable Energy, Generating Steady Revenue

Bitfarms states that it relies primarily on hydroelectric power and long-term energy contracts to support its operations. The company sees these contracts as a foundation for stable revenue.

"The contracts associated with HPC/AI customers provide long-term, steady cash flows and earnings streams while our Bitcoin mining operations will continue to monetize Bitcoin’s flexible upside potential, creating a powerful and resilient portfolio that will generate long-term value for our shareholders," Gagnon concluded.