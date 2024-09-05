Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Top Wall Street Bitcoin Miners Report August Dip as Digital Gold Rush Slows

Thursday, 05/09/2024 | 07:45 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Major publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies reported decreased production in August compared to July.
  • Factors including increased network difficulty and power costs contributed to the decline.
mining bitcoin

Several major publicly-traded Bitcoin (BTC) miners from Wall Street have reported decreased production for August, highlighting ongoing challenges in the cryptocurrency mining sector.

Wall Street Bitcoin Miners Report Lower August Production

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) reported that it mined 38 Bitcoin in August, down from 48 in July, due to more frequent economic curtailments and a lower hash price. HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) mined 112 Bitcoin, which is 4 less than the 116 Bitcoins reported the previous month.

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE
Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE

“We remain focused on our strategy of maintaining the lowest G&A expenses per Bitcoin mined, maximizing cash flow return on invested capital, and achieving high revenue per employee while minimizing share dilution,” commented Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE.

Meanwhile, TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) produced 184 Bitcoin at an average rate of 5.9 per day, a decrease from the 155 reported in July. The company also noted an increase in the energy costs for self-mined BTC to $36,346.

Fred Thiel, CEO, MARA, Source: LinkedIn
Fred Thiel, CEO, MARA, Source: LinkedIn

Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA), one of the largest publicly-traded Bitcoin miners, saw a 3% decrease in production, mining 673 Bitcoin in August compared to 692 in July. The company's CEO, Fred Thiel, noted, "Block wins during the month declined 2% from July while BTC production decreased 3% to 673 BTC."

Industry experts attribute the production declines to several factors, including increased network difficulty and higher power costs during the summer months. The global Bitcoin mining difficulty reached an all-time high in August, making it more challenging for miners to earn rewards.

This corresponds with data released earlier in the week by other publicly listed miners. CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK), which bills itself as "America's Bitcoin Miner," saw its Bitcoin production drop 3.2% from 494 in July to 478 in August. Similarly, Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) experienced a more significant 7.9% decline, mining 233 Bitcoin in August compared to 253 in July.

Less Bitcoin, Less Dollars

The cryptocurrency mining sector faced a significant downturn in August 2024, marking its least profitable month in recent years. Miners' earnings plummeted to $828 million, the lowest since September 2023 and a stark 57% decline from the peak earnings of nearly $2 billion recorded in March 2024.

btc mining revenue

Several factors contributed to this challenging environment. The mining difficulty reached an unprecedented 89.47 trillion in August, up from 86.87 trillion in July. Simultaneously, the number of mined Bitcoins decreased from 14,725 in July to 13,843 in August. This combination of increased difficulty and reduced output has created a perfect storm for miners, squeezing profit margins and necessitating adaptive measures.

In response to these adverse trends, publicly listed Bitcoin mining companies are exploring alternative revenue streams. Many are turning their attention to high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) as potential growth areas. Investment management firm VanEck predicts that this strategic pivot could potentially unlock $38 billion in value for mining companies by 2027.

TeraWulf
Marathon Digital
MARA
HIVE Blockchain Technologies
argo
Bitcoin Mining
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
