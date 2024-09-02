Wall Street's Bitcoin Miners Haven't Seen Such Weak Revenues in a Year

Due to increased mining difficulty, August's income fell to $827.56 million, the lowest since September 2023.
This marks a 57% drop from March's peak, highlighting growing challenges in the mining sector.
Bitcoin (BTC) miners faced their toughest month of the year in August, with
revenues plummeting to levels not seen since September 2023. The downturn
highlights the growing challenges in the cryptocurrency mining sector, as
increased competition and technical hurdles continue to squeeze profit margins.
Bitcoin Mining Revenue
Slumps to 11-Month Low
According
to data from analytics
firm Bitbo, miners' revenue for August totaled $827.56 million,
marking a significant 10.5% decrease from July's $927.35 million. This figure
represents a staggering 57% drop from the 2024 peak of $1.93 billion recorded
in March, coinciding with Bitcoin's all-time high of over $73,500.
“During the
second quarter of 2024, our BTC production was impacted by unexpected equipment
failures and transmission line maintenance at the Ellendale site operated by
Applied Digital, increased global hash rate, and the April halving event,” said
Fred Thiel, CEO of publicly traded miner Marathon Digital Holdings. The
company's revenue for the second quarter was
$145.1 million, missing the FactSet estimate of $157.9 million.
August saw
mining difficulty reach an all-time high of 89.47 trillion, up from 86.87
trillion in July. This increase in difficulty, coupled with a slight drop in
the number of mined Bitcoins from 14,725 in July to 13,843, has
created a perfect storm for miners.
Transaction
fees, which typically provide a buffer against reduced block rewards, have also
failed to compensate for the shortfall. The median fees made up just 2% of
block rewards in August, while daily confirmed transactions averaged 594,871 by
the end of the month, down from a peak of 631,648 on July 31.
HPC and AI as Alternative
Revenue Streams
In response
to these challenges, some miners are exploring alternative revenue streams.
Cindy Feng, Founder of BitcoinMiningStock.io, an analytics service with data on
publicly-listed Bitcoin miners, points to the main direction being the support
of resource-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance
computing (HPC).
“AI
companies need energy, and Bitcoin miners have it,” commented
Sigel. “As the market values the growing AI/HPC data center market, access
to power—especially in the near term—is commanding a premium.”
