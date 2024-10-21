Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Stripe Strikes Biggest Ever Crypto Deal: TechCrunch Founder Confirms Bridge Acquisition

Stripe Strikes Biggest Ever Crypto Deal: TechCrunch Founder Confirms Bridge Acquisition

Monday, 21/10/2024 | 05:35 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The payments giant acquired the stablecoin-focused startup for $1.1 billion.
  • However, the nature of the deal remains unknown as neither of the companies has officially confirmed it.
Stripe, a US-headquartered payment processing firm, has sealed the acquisition deal for Bridge, a fintech startup specialising in moving money using stablecoins like Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC, by paying $1.1 billion, TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington confirmed. However, the companies are yet to make an official statement.

Largest Crypto Deal to Date

The $1.1 billion price tag makes this the largest acquisition in the cryptocurrency space to date. Other recent major industry deals include CoinShares’ acquisition of Valkyrie Funds for $530 million and Robinhood’s purchase of Bitstamp for $200 million.

The confirmation of Stripe’s acquisition of Bridge came only a couple of days after a Bloomberg report revealed that the two companies were in advanced talks. However, the report highlighted that nothing was final, and either party could back out. This became obsolete with Arrington’s confirmation.

Bridge enables businesses to accept payments from anywhere using stablecoins and supports payments from more than 70 countries. The startup raised $40 million in its last Series A funding round, bringing its total funding to $58 million. Its backers include Sequoia, Ribbit Capital, Index, and Haun Ventures, some of the top venture capital firms globally.

Stripe Strengthens Crypto Presence

For Stripe, which is valued at $70 billion, the acquisition follows its move to enable crypto payments for US businesses.

Although Stripe’s plans for Bridge remain unclear—whether it will allow the crypto startup to operate independently or integrate its services within Stripe’s platform—it is evident that the deal will allow the payments giant to expand its presence in the stablecoin ecosystem.

Interestingly, other established fintechs like Revolut and Robinhood are also considering launching their own stablecoins. While the approach of these companies and Stripe towards stablecoins differs, it highlights the sector's growing appeal, especially after the implementation of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) in the European Union.

Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
  The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.

  Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

