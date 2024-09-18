Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> CryptoCurrency
> Revolut Expands Crypto Offerings with Planned Stablecoin Launch

Revolut Expands Crypto Offerings with Planned Stablecoin Launch

Wednesday, 18/09/2024 | 12:46 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The tech giant now joins competitors like PayPal, Ripple, and BitGo in the stablecoin market.
  • This initiative comes as regulatory frameworks, such as Europe's MiCA, shape the future of crypto tokens.
Revolut

Fintech giant Revolut is planning to launch its own stablecoin, Coindesk reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. With plans to strengthen its crypto-asset offerings, the London-based firm aims to join PayPal, Ripple, and BitGo in the highly profitable stablecoin market.

Insiders suggest the firm is positioning itself as a key player in the space, promising both compliance and security for crypto users. Revolut's ambition to introduce a stablecoin comes as the sector experiences an influx of new participants.

Stablecoin Market Set for New Entrants

Dominated by Tether's USDT, which has a market cap of approximately $119 billion, the stablecoin space is increasingly attracting fintech and blockchain firms.

Circle's USDC, the second-largest stablecoin, accounts for roughly a third of Tether's market size. Revolut's venture into this market follows similar moves by PayPal, which launched its stablecoin last year, while Ripple and BitGo have also disclosed plans to issue tokens soon.

Stablecoins, which are pegged to real-world assets like government-issued debt, provide a source of steady returns through interest payments, making them particularly attractive to companies. For instance, Tether reported a staggering $5.2 billion profit for the first half of the year.

Revolut has long embraced cryptocurrency, having introduced crypto trading within its app several years ago. More recently, in May, the company launched a standalone cryptocurrency exchange targeting experienced traders, further showcasing its growing footprint in the digital asset world.

Revolut Embraces Crypto

Revolut's stablecoin ambitions come at a time when regulatory frameworks, particularly in Europe, are beginning to take shape. The Markets in Crypto Assets framework is expected to provide clearer guidance on crypto-tokens, which could further legitimize and encourage growth within the industry.

With a UK banking license secured in July and a valuation of $45 billion earlier this year, Revolut aims to scale its operations. By entering the stablecoin market, the company seeks to diversify its offerings and capture a share of the growing demand for reliable and compliant digital currencies.

Stablecoins' profitability, driven by their link to real-world assets, could be a key revenue stream for the company as it continues to expand globally. However, competition could intensify as other major players like PayPal and Ripple enter the space.

Last month, Revolut integrated Ledger Live, a popular platform for managing digital assets to facilitate crypto asset purchases. In the agreement, the fintech firm promised easier, faster, and more secure crypto asset purchases.

The partnership allows Revolut users to purchase digital assets directly through the Ledger Live app. Besides that, users can reportedly convert their fiat currency into crypto within the Ledger Live app without the need for identity checks and multiple verifications.

Fintech giant Revolut is planning to launch its own stablecoin, Coindesk reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. With plans to strengthen its crypto-asset offerings, the London-based firm aims to join PayPal, Ripple, and BitGo in the highly profitable stablecoin market.

Insiders suggest the firm is positioning itself as a key player in the space, promising both compliance and security for crypto users. Revolut's ambition to introduce a stablecoin comes as the sector experiences an influx of new participants.

Stablecoin Market Set for New Entrants

Dominated by Tether's USDT, which has a market cap of approximately $119 billion, the stablecoin space is increasingly attracting fintech and blockchain firms.

Circle's USDC, the second-largest stablecoin, accounts for roughly a third of Tether's market size. Revolut's venture into this market follows similar moves by PayPal, which launched its stablecoin last year, while Ripple and BitGo have also disclosed plans to issue tokens soon.

Stablecoins, which are pegged to real-world assets like government-issued debt, provide a source of steady returns through interest payments, making them particularly attractive to companies. For instance, Tether reported a staggering $5.2 billion profit for the first half of the year.

Revolut has long embraced cryptocurrency, having introduced crypto trading within its app several years ago. More recently, in May, the company launched a standalone cryptocurrency exchange targeting experienced traders, further showcasing its growing footprint in the digital asset world.

Revolut Embraces Crypto

Revolut's stablecoin ambitions come at a time when regulatory frameworks, particularly in Europe, are beginning to take shape. The Markets in Crypto Assets framework is expected to provide clearer guidance on crypto-tokens, which could further legitimize and encourage growth within the industry.

With a UK banking license secured in July and a valuation of $45 billion earlier this year, Revolut aims to scale its operations. By entering the stablecoin market, the company seeks to diversify its offerings and capture a share of the growing demand for reliable and compliant digital currencies.

Stablecoins' profitability, driven by their link to real-world assets, could be a key revenue stream for the company as it continues to expand globally. However, competition could intensify as other major players like PayPal and Ripple enter the space.

Last month, Revolut integrated Ledger Live, a popular platform for managing digital assets to facilitate crypto asset purchases. In the agreement, the fintech firm promised easier, faster, and more secure crypto asset purchases.

The partnership allows Revolut users to purchase digital assets directly through the Ledger Live app. Besides that, users can reportedly convert their fiat currency into crypto within the Ledger Live app without the need for identity checks and multiple verifications.

Topics
stablecoin
revolut
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1232 Articles
  • 15 Followers
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1232 Articles
  • 15 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

CryptoCurrency

Featured Videos

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
More Videos

  • Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}