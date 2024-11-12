Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

7th Largest Crypto Exchange Relaunches in The UK Market, Offering 150+ Tokens

Tuesday, 12/11/2024 | 10:00 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Bitget is back in the country after fully complying with the newest crypto and financial promotions regulations.
  • The UK clients could help expand the current user base of 45 million and boost trading volumes even further.
London

After a six-month partial absence from the UK market, cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has re-entered Europe’s investment capital, this time fully compliant with local regulations, including the Financial Promotions Regime (FPR).

Bitget Returns to The UK After Six-Month Hiatus

In early May 2024, Bitget notified its UK users that it was forced to “temporarily restrict onboarding of new users” due to “recent regulatory changes” introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

However, the company assured customers that it would “be back soon with a new compliant product offering for the UK on our website and mobile applications.”

Although it took some time, Bitget has fulfilled its promise and, as of today (Tuesday), announced a full re-entry into the UK crypto market, fully compliant with the FPR, which came into force over a year ago.

Gracy Chen, MD at Bitget
Gracy Chen, Source: LinkedIn

"Compliance is the core of our expansion strategy," said Bitget CEO Gracy Chen. "The entrance into the UK market under the regime allows us to bring users a wide variety of digital assets within the everchanging crypto landscape."

New regulations have made entering the local market significantly more challenging. According to data obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the global law firm Reed Smith in August 2024, applications for registration as a crypto-asset exchange or custodian wallet provider have decreased by 51% over the past three years.

The expansion comes through a partnership with Archax, which will enable UK users to access crypto trading and custody services, including tokenized real-world assets. The platform will offer British traders access to over 150 cryptocurrencies. According to company representatives, it significantly surpasses the token variety available through many global competitors.

Julia Loder, Archax's Head of Regulation,
Julia Loder, Archax's Head of Regulation,

"We are dedicated to upholding high standards of the Regime, providing UK investors with access to a transparent trading experience,” Archax's Head of Regulation, Julia Loder, added.

The return certainly wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of the exchange’s new Legal Chief, Hong Ng, who previously worked with Binance. In an interview with Finance Magnates two months ago, Ng emphasized that "strong compliance doesn’t have to stifle innovation — in fact, it can enable it."

How Financial Promotions Regime Work

The FPR is a regulatory framework in the UK that governs how financial products and services are marketed to the public, aiming to protect consumers from misleading or harmful promotions. Currently in the UK market financial promotions from offshore crypto exchanges must be vetted by approved local entities.

Key Aspects of the Financial Promotions Regime:

Founded in 2018, Bitget currently serves over 45 million users across 150+ countries and regions, offering features such as copy trading and Web3 solutions through its integrated wallet service.

The UK
compliance
crypto exchange
Bitget
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1944 Articles
  • 45 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1944 Articles
  • 45 Followers

