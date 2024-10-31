Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Q3 Slowdown Hits Coinbase, But It Still Pledges $25M for Political Funding

Q3 Slowdown Hits Coinbase, But It Still Pledges $25M for Political Funding

Thursday, 31/10/2024 | 06:03 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The exchange generated $1.26 billion in revenue and a net income of $25 million.
  • It also announced a buyback of up to $1 billion.
Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) missed Wall Street’s Q3 2024 revenue estimate of $1.26 billion, reporting $1.2 billion. Its earnings per share of $0.28 also fell short of analyst expectations of $0.45. The crypto exchange’s EBITDA of $449 million also missed expectations by $20.2 million.

Coinbase Faces “Softer Market Conditions”

The missed estimates impacted the company’s share price, which dropped by almost 5 percent in after-hours trading. In a letter to shareholders, Coinbase attributed the slowdown to “softer market conditions.”

The total revenue of the exchange declined by 17 percent quarter-over-quarter, with transaction revenue at $573 million, down 27 percent. Although the company recorded a pre-tax loss of $121 million on its crypto asset investment portfolio, it achieved a net income of $75 million.

Influencing Crypto Policy

Despite these misses, the California-based exchange committed another $25 million to Fairshake, a political action committee for the digital asset industry. The lobby group will use the funds to support pro-crypto candidates leading up to the 2026 midterm elections.

“We’re not going to slow down post-election,” said Coinbase’s Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong during the exchange’s earnings call on Wednesday. “We know we need pro-crypto legislation passed in this country.”

Brian Armstrong, CEO, Coinbase, Source: LinkedIn

Notably, Coinbase is also engaged in two legal cases with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC): one in which the regulator accused the exchange of breaching existing regulations, and another where Coinbase is challenging the agency to clarify its crypto rulemaking.

Furthermore, the exchange’s board authorised a share buyback program of up to $1 billion. This program has no set deadline, meaning the firm will repurchase shares based on market conditions.

“The timing and amount of any repurchases will depend on market conditions, and any repurchases will be made at our discretion,” the shareholder letter stated. “This program does not obligate us to repurchase any specific dollar amount or number of shares of our Class A common stock, and the program may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time.”

Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
