PayPal Launches Crypto Services for US Business Accounts

Wednesday, 25/09/2024 | 20:10 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The company will also enable US merchants to transfer crypto to digital wallets.
  • However, the new cryptocurrency functionality will not be available for businesses in New York at launch.
PayPal Crypto

PayPal now supports cryptocurrency for US business account holders. According to an announcement by the fintech giant, the new services enable merchants to directly buy, hold, and sell digital assets through their PayPal business accounts.

However, this new functionality will not be available to businesses in New York at launch. PayPal’s decision to open cryptocurrency tools to businesses is in response to rising demand.

Onchain Crypto Transfers

Additionally, the new addition allows US business account holders to transfer crypto on-chain to third-party wallets. This functionality allows merchants to send and receive cryptocurrency to and from external blockchain addresses, enhancing the ability to manage digital assets, according to the firm.

The rollout reflects PayPal’s broader goal to integrate cryptocurrency into mainstream business operations, a trend the company has been pushing for since 2020 when it first allowed consumers to manage crypto within PayPal and Venmo.

Over the last few years, PayPal has expanded its offerings, including launching its own stablecoin , PayPal USD (PYUSD), in 2023. This stablecoin is backed by US dollar reserves and is used as a funding instrument across PayPal’s ecosystem, including for international transfers on Xoom, a PayPal-owned platform. Most recently, PYUSD was enabled on the Solana blockchain to give users flexibility by supporting multiple blockchain networks.

Last month, Crypto.com collaborated with PayPal to enable users to access cryptocurrency purchases. The offering enables users to transfer funds from PayPal to Crypto.com and purchase available crypto tokens by linking the wallets of the two platforms. The entities mentioned that this feature will soon expand to other markets outside the US.

PayPal Targets New Crypto Partnerships

Additionally, MoonPay partnered with PayPal to launch a crypto purchasing option for cryptocurrency app users in the US. This service allows users to access PayPal for transactions through wallet transfers, bank transfers, and debit cards. It aims to enhance the buying and trading of cryptocurrencies by linking traditional financial services and the crypto space.

According to the announcement, the collaboration between MoonPay and PayPal signifies a significant milestone in the journey towards mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. Users have access to a wider range of digital assets as PayPal extends its offering of crypto tokens through MoonPay.

Elsewhere, PayPal obtained FCA’s approval to offer digital asset services in the United Kingdom. The regulator granted the company the mandate to offer cryptocurrency services.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
