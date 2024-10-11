Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

> Nigerian Court Denies Binance's Tigran Gambaryan Bail amid Health Concerns

Nigerian Court Denies Binance's Tigran Gambaryan Bail amid Health Concerns

Friday, 11/10/2024 | 11:02 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Gambaryan has been detained since February for currency manipulation and laundering.
  • Binance has advocated his release, claiming authorities demanded a “secret” payment to resolve their issues.
A Nigerian court has denied a bail application for Tigran Gambaryan, an executive at Binance Holdings Ltd, citing his trial on money laundering and currency manipulation allegations.

The court ruled today (Friday) that Gambaryan's health condition did not justify his release. Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja noted that illness alone does not warrant bail unless it poses a threat to others.

Binance Executive's Health Concerns

Gambaryan, who is the head of financial-crime compliance at Binance, has been in custody since February. His lawyer, Mark Mordi, argued that Gambaryan needs medical treatment for a herniated disk that has severely affected his mobility. Gambaryan appeared in court in a wheelchair.

“We are deeply disappointed by the court’s decision to deny Gambaryan bail, particularly given his deteriorating health. He has been unlawfully detained for over 220 days,” a Binance spokesperson commented.

“Gambaryan did not go to Nigeria as a decision-maker and there is no good reason to continue to hold him,” the spokesperson continued. “We are committed to working with the Nigerian government to resolve issues, but Gambaryan must be allowed to go home.”

Following the ruling, Gambaryan’s wife, Yuki Gambaryan, expressed her disappointment, stating it was unjust for her husband to be denied necessary medical care. The legal conflict began in February when Nigerian authorities detained Gambaryan and a colleague during a visit to the country. The colleague escaped detention.

Richard Teng, CEO of Binance
Richard Teng, CEO of Binance

Gambaryan has been held at the Kuje correctional center in Abuja since April. In response to the situation, Binance has used social media to call for his release. CEO Richard Teng claimed that Nigerian authorities demanded a “secret” payment to resolve their issues. Nigerian officials have denied these allegations, labeling them a diversion from Binance’s activities.

Investors Allege Money Laundering

In August, Binance and its former CEO, Changpeng Zhao, faced a class action lawsuit from three cryptocurrency investors who allege the exchange failed to prevent money laundering, as reported by Finance Magnates.

Filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington, the lawsuit claims that stolen cryptocurrencies were deposited on Binance to obscure their origin, violating the RICO Act. The plaintiffs assert that Binance's platform facilitated the laundering process, making stolen assets untraceable.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 1021 Articles
  • 9 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 1021 Articles
  • 9 Followers

