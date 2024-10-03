Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Kraken's 24/7 Derivatives Platform in Bermuda Obtains Regulatory Approval

Thursday, 03/10/2024 | 15:10 GMT
  • The new global derivatives venue in Bermuda allows clients to trade over 200 contracts.
  • Clients in eligible jurisdictions can access the platform through APIs and web/mobile applications.
Kraken has announced the launch of its new global derivatives venue in Bermuda. This initiative aims to provide clients with a licensed trading platform in a recognized jurisdiction.

Bermuda Authority Approves Kraken Venue

Kraken's new venue allows clients to trade derivatives around the clock, aligning with the 24/7 nature of the cryptocurrency market. According to the press release, the exchange operates under the regulatory oversight of the Bermuda Monetary Authority, which is recognized for its strong framework in cryptocurrency regulation .

Shannon Kurtas, Head of Trading at Kraken
Shannon Kurtas, Head of Trading at Kraken, Source: LinkedIn

With this launch, Kraken expands its offerings to include over 200 different derivative contracts. The timing is important, as many clients seek to use derivatives to better manage their digital asset exposures.

“Derivatives now account for the majority of total crypto trading volumes. Clients use derivatives for capital-efficient hedging, cross-margined exposure, as well as yield and arbitrage opportunities, among others,” said Shannon Kurtas, Head of Trading at Kraken.

“Providing our clients with the ability to trade derivatives securely and efficiently means they can take advantage of these diverse opportunities more easily as we anticipate continued growth in derivative volumes and open interest.”

Flexible Futures Trading Available

Initially, Kraken will offer perpetual and fixed maturity futures. These will be available against various collateral options, including fiat currencies and more than thirty cryptocurrencies . This variety aims to give clients greater flexibility in managing their positions and associated risks.

Access to the derivatives venue is provided to clients in eligible jurisdictions. They can connect through Kraken's application programming interfaces (APIs) and its web and mobile platforms.

Bermuda’s Premier, E. David Burt, remarked: “Since 2017, we set out on a mission to provide regulatory clarity for digital asset businesses which uphold our jurisdiction’s standards in compliance and risk management. We are happy to see global businesses like Kraken recognizing Bermuda as a premier jurisdiction for digital finance.”

