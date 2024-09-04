Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Former Mt. Gox CEO Rolls Out New Crypto Exchange EllipX in Poland

Wednesday, 04/09/2024 | 10:29 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • EllipX will initially serve European users and aims to comply with EU MiCA regulations.
  • The platform will begin as crypto-only, with future plans for banking and fiat services.
crypto

Mark Karpeles, the former CEO of Mt. Gox, is set to launch a new cryptocurrency exchange called EllipX this month. Based in Poland, the platform will initially serve European users, with plans for global expansion. The exchange will focus on cryptocurrency trading at launch, with the possibility of adding banking and fiat currency services in the future.

Targeting MiCA Compliance

Mark Karpeles,
Mark Karpeles, Source: LinkedIn

EllipX will aim to comply with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations. Karpeles has emphasized the importance of transparency, promising regular third-party audits of the platform.

In an interview with Cointelegraph at Korea Blockchain Week, Karpeles discussed the improvements in security and technology around Bitcoin, which he believes now "allows safe storage of cryptocurrencies ."

He pointed out that many exchanges have not changed significantly over time. Karpeles said his goal is to set an example by building a platform that prioritizes transparency.

Reconnecting with Mt. Gox Users

Regarding the Mt. Gox collapse, Karpeles announced that former users of the defunct exchange would be offered a discount of at least 50% on trading fees at EllipX. This discount is connected to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) he released for Mt. Gox users a few years ago. However, only a small number of the million affected users have claimed these NFTs.

Karpeles hopes that this gesture will help him reconnect with those who lost assets during the collapse of Mt. Gox. He mentioned receiving death threats after the incident but noted that the attitude toward him within the crypto community has softened in recent years.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
