Crypto Exchange Volumes Reach Highest Levels Since May, Top Performer Gains Over 560%

Thursday, 19/09/2024 | 09:55 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Top 10 platforms' spot market activity achieves turnover exceeding $900 billion.
  • ByBit records the highest percentage volume growth year-over-year for the consecutive months.
crypto spot volumes august 2024

Although August was one of the worst months for Bitcoin (BTC) price this year, retail investor activity on leading centralized exchanges rebounded significantly. Reaching nearly $910 billion, August volumes hit their highest levels since May 2024. However, it's worth noting that this is still over 50% less than the record-breaking March, when volume reached $2.1 trillion.

Top Crypto Exchanges Continue Upward Trend

According to the latest analysis by Finance Magnates Intelligence, the total spot volume for the 10 largest centralized exchanges in August was $908 billion, representing a 5% increase compared to the $845 billion reported a month earlier.

crypto spot volumes august 2024

"Derivatives trading volume on centralized exchanges also rose to the highest level since May, rising 4.70% to $3.68 trillion. The negative price action throughout the month resulted in cascading liquidations, with the aggregate open interest on derivatives exchanges falling by 15.7% to $45.8 billion in August," CCData commented in its newest report.

While this is significantly less than in March when Bitcoin's price tested all-time highs, investor activity remains robust despite less attractive prices.

Only Huobi (-14%) and Upbit (-5%) experienced declines in trading volume month-over-month, while the remaining platforms saw increases. Kraken recorded the strongest rebound (19%) among them.

crypto spot volumes august 2024

Podium Remains Unchanged, but OKX Gains Ground

Among the ranking leaders, Binance consistently holds the top spot. The exchange , with a volume of $449 billion, accounted for 49% of the total turnover of the top 10 crypto exchanges. Bybit ranks second with 17% (volume $154 billion), and Huobi remains in third place (7%), similar to last month.

The only difference is that OKX and Coinbase once again swapped positions. In August, OKX reclaimed fourth place after a 7% increase in volume to $67 billion. Coinbase dropped to fifth as its 4% jump ($66.7 billion) was too modest.

crypto spot volumes august 2024

ByBit Up 560% Compared to 2023

However, when looking at the results year-over-year, the difference is colossal. The average volume increased by 155% annually, with Bybit leading. In August 2023, the platform's volume was $23 billion, growing by over 560% to the current $154 billion.

OKX gained nearly 200%, Coinbase volumes grew by 150%, and Binance, Huobi, KuCoin, and Bitstamp also recorded triple-digit increases.

crypto spot volumes august 2024

"In August, the combined trading volume of spots and derivatives on centralized exchanges rose amidst a surge in volatility that saw major digital assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, fall to new lows in the early weeks of the month," CCData added.

What might September bring? Historically, it's one of the worst months of the year for Bitcoin prices. However, the BTC price seems to hold steady at around the psychological level of $60,000.

crypto volumes
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1798 Articles
  • 39 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1798 Articles
  • 39 Followers

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

More Videos

  Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

  Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

  Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

  IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

